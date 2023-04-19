Portsmouth police looking for suspect in fatal Turnpike Road shooting

Portsmouth police have identified a suspect after a 20-year-old man was shot dead earlier this month.

On April 11 at approximately 4:54 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the 3000 block of Turnpike Road. They found Ja’Son Randolph with fatal gunshot wounds.

Dejuan A. Weston, 22, is considered a wanted suspect and has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, shooting with intent to kill, shooting in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and destruction of property.

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. The Crime Line can also be reached at **TIPS (**8477).

Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court, according to a news release. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com.