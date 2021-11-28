Portsmouth police looking for suspect in homicide investigation

Portsmouth police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left another man dead early Saturday morning.

Anthony Arnold Schultz III, 28, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as several gun charges, according to a news release from police.

Officers responded at 1:46 a.m. Saturday to Griff’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge at 4245 Portsmouth Blvd. for a reported gunshot wound.

When police arrived, they found 37-year-old John Robert Plummer III with serious injuries, according to the news release. Plummer was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.

Anyone who can help police locate Schultz is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com