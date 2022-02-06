Portsmouth police looking for suspect in Riverwalk Inn homicide

Portsmouth police have identified a suspect after a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting last week at the Riverwalk Inn.

Detectives are looking for 32-year-old Demonte Worrell and have warrants for first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police have asked anyone with information on Worrell’s whereabouts to call 757–393–8536 or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Officers responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a gunshot wound at the Riverwalk Inn and Suites at 333 Effingham Street.

When police arrived, they found 40-year-old David Branch with a fatal gunshot wound and a woman with injuries considered life-threatening.

The shooting was the second at the hotel in recent weeks.

