Portsmouth police officer charged with domestic violence placed on leave

PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in South Berwick, Maine, Thursday night.

Todd Goodwin is facing domestic violence related charges, according to Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport.

Newport confirmed Goodwin, an almost 13-year veteran of the Portsmouth Police Department, was put on paid administrative leave Friday while the charges against him are processed.

"We have not gotten the report yet so I do not have the details of his arrest," Newport said, reached by phone on Saturday. "South Berwick is doing the investigation, and we will wait to hear from them."

Attempts to reach South Berwick Police Chief Dana Lajoie for information were not immediately successful.

Goodwin lives in South Berwick, Newport said.

"This is an unfortunate situation for everyone involved," Newport said.

