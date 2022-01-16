Portsmouth police release new video of homicide suspect

Portsmouth police found additional video footage of a suspect they’re looking to identify in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman.

The suspect — who has not been identified — was seen walking southbound on Virginia Avenue, near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Portland Street shortly before the shooting was reported at 1:34 p.m. Friday, in the 1100 block of Virginia Ave.

Portsmouth police said in a news release that Shakera Lanae Hines was found at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound.

The police department requested Sunday that anyone with additional camera footage or information about the suspect call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536.

