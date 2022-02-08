Portsmouth police seek man in string of convenience store robberies

Portsmouth Police are looking for a man wanted in a string of convenience store robberies over the past two days.

The man went into eight stores over a 48-hour stretch and “implied that he had a firearm” before making off with cash in some of the heists, police said.

The businesses the man targeted included 7-Eleven stores in the 1800 Effingham Street, the 600 block of Frederick Boulevard and the 3500 block of Deep Creek Boulevard.

They also included Family Dollar stores in the 3400 George Washington Highway and the 1500 block of High Street; a Royal Farms in the 3600 block of Victory Boulevard; a Dollar Tree in the 2000 block of Victory Boulevard; and a Dollar General in the 1700 block of Effingham Street.

It was not immediately clear whether the man was actually armed. No injuries were reported in any of the stick-ups.

Police said the man is in his 30s and between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, gray pants, blue mask, black shoes with white soles and a do-rag or baseball hat at the time of the robberies.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Portsmouth’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous, don’t have to appear in court and could be eligible for an award of up to $1,000.