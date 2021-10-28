Portsmouth police take out warrants on man accused of jumping off West Norfolk Bridge to elude custody after chase

Portsmouth police are still searching for a 26-year-old man who they say eluded custody Tuesday morning by jumping off the West Norfolk Bridge.

Authorities announced Thursday that warrants for Alex Tew include carjacking, two counts of abduction, felony eluding, three counts of grand larceny, obstruction of justice and driving while revoked. Police have recovered four motorcycles, a van and trailer they say Tew stole.

Tew is also wanted for felony probation violation from Chesapeake and domestic assault in Suffolk.

Around 4:52 a.m. Tuesday, police say officers attempted a traffic stop near the 3100 block of Deep Creek Boulevard before the chase started. Tew, who was driving, had warrants on file, according to police.

The pursuit ended around 5:26 a.m. on the West Norfolk Bridge after the vehicle crashed. At the scene officers apprehended two men at the scene, but Tew jumped off the bridge to evade arrest.

Police are still actively looking for Tew. It is believed that he left the water and fled on foot to the Bayview area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Property Crimes Unit at 757–393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com.

