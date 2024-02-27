Portsmouth raises income limits for elderly, disabled tax exemptions: Here are numbers

PORTSMOUTH — The City Council voted to increase the income limits for property owners seeking to qualify for elderly or disabled tax exemptions.

The votes were unanimous.

Before the council’s votes, a single person 65 or older couldn’t earn more than $50,137 and qualify for the elderly tax exemption.

Married couples seeking to qualify for the elderly property tax exemption had to earn $68,598 or less before the votes, according to city assessor Rosann Lentz.

The council then voted to increase the singe income limit to $54,000 and the married limit to $70,793.

Portsmouth city assessor Rosann Lentz.

People seeking to qualify for the elderly tax exemption must also have assets of $500,000 or less, according to figures provided by the assessor’s office.

Reduced taxes: the numbers in Portsmouth

People from age 65 through 74 who qualify receive $235,000 off their assessed property values, while people 75 through 79 receive $285,000 off their assessed values, Lentz said.

People 80 and older who qualify for the elderly exemption receive $335,000 off their assessed values, she added.

The council also voted to increase the income levels for people seeking to receive the handicapped tax exemption, which is a flat $235,000 off their property tax values, Lentz told the council.

Because of the council’s vote, the income level for a single person seeking the exemption increased to $54,000 from $50,137 while the income level for a married couple rose to $70,793 from $68,598, according to figures provided by the assessor’s office.

Impact on Portsmouth revenue

Before the recent changes, the city lost $650,006 in revenue to provide the exemptions, Lentz said.

A total of 136 individuals or couples received the tax exemptions most recently, according to figures provided by Lentz, with all but two receiving the elderly tax exemptions.

The City Council reviews the income and asset levels for both property tax exemptions every year, but is not required to change them, Lentz said.

The amount of the exemptions themselves was last changed in 2021, she said.

Updating exemptions?

Lentz explained the council could vote to change the exemption amounts in July as the ongoing property revaluation continues.

“I think it would be wise to look at it this year,” Lentz added.

Residents seeking to receive the property tax exemptions must apply by April 15.

Residents can receive an application by visiting the city assessor’s page on the city website, calling the office at 603-610-7249 or by visiting the office in City Hall, Lentz said.

City Councilor Andrew Bagley said he was supporting the increases because he thinks “it’s important.”

“It’s a way for us to keep 136 people, which is about 1% of our homes, in their homes,” he said during the recent council meeting.

City Councilor Kate Cook noted that by increasing the income limits “it means that those who qualified in the past hopefully will continue to qualify.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth raises income limits for elderly, disabled tax exemptions