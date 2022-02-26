Portsmouth reaches parking deal with Deer Street group. $4M lawsuit remains in place.

This rendering shows a four-building development Deer Street Associates has submitted in the past for its project around the Foundry Place Garage in Portsmouth. The project remains on hold as a dispute over a parking agreement between DSA and the city remains unresolved.

PORTSMOUTH — City Manager Karen Conard has been authorized to execute a parking agreement with Deer Street Associates that was central to a lawsuit the company filed against the city.

Deer Street Associates (DSA), which sold the city the land where Portsmouth built its second municipal parking garage, filed the lawsuit in April 2021.

DSA claims in the lawsuit the city’s previous refusal to approve a parking agreement has caused the company to suffer damages in excess of $4.25 million.

DSA stated it "will continue to sustain damages as a result of the city’s refusal to execute and deliver the parking agreement,” lawyers for the company said in a lawsuit filed against the city in Rockingham County Superior Court.

Lawyers for DSA — which in September 2016 agreed to sell the city the land where it built its Foundry Place parking garage — say the lawsuit “arises from the city’s brazen breach of contract.”

Deer Street Associates in the past provided this rendering of a planned building that has not come to fruition in Portsmouth.

“With promises that have rung hollow, the city induced DSA to transfer land to it in exchange for, among other things, a guaranteed number of parking spaces on the property acquired by the city to support DSA projects on abutting land,” DSA’s lawyers said in the lawsuit. “The city was then, and remains, well aware that these promised parking spaces are vitally important to (their) intended development of surrounding property.”

City councilors recently voted unanimously to authorize Conard to executive the long sought after parking agreement, which she said would provide DSA “with 68 parking passes in the garage which DSA would pay for at a market rate.”

“What we’re looking to do tonight is to satisfy the city’s contractual responsibilities under (the) post closing obligations agreement,” Conard said.

The city agreed to craft the parking agreement and provide the parking spots when it bought the land from DSA to build the Foundry Place parking garage.

Will new parking deal affect lawsuit?

The council did not address the ongoing lawsuit that the city faces from DSA during its vote on the parking agreement.

Asked this week if the new parking agreement would lead to a settlement of the legal case, City Attorney Robert Sullivan said, “I have no reason to think that.”

Asked why it wouldn’t since the agreement was the main focus of the lawsuit, Sullivan said, “I would prefer that you ask Kim Rogers about that.”

Rogers is the president of GL Rogers and Company, Inc. and manager of Deer Street Associates.

He could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

His attorney, Denis Robinson, said “in general we don’t comment on pending litigation” when he was contacted about the lawsuit.

During the lead up to the vote to build what became the roughly $26 million Foundry Place garage project, the initiative was billed as a public/private partnership between the city and DSA.

DSA has also proposed four mixed-use projects to be built around the garage, but construction has not yet begun on any of them.

Despite the ongoing lawsuit, Sullivan stressed this week “the city has been trying to settle that lawsuit since it was filed.”

