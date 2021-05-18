Portsmouth resident found guilty of burglary

May 18—SCIOTO- Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced May 17, that defendant Donald R. Bertram, Jr., 31-year-old of Portsmouth, was found guilty of Burglary by a Scioto County Jury for an indictment arising from an incident in the City of Portsmouth on Sept. 18, 2020.

Bertram, who had a prior record and was on parole, was sentenced by Judge Mark Kuhn to the maximum penalty under the law. For the F2 Burglary, Bertram received a definite prison sentence of eight years and an additional four years indefinite, for a total sentence of eight to twelve years. Judge Kuhn also revoked Bertram's parole and ordered he serve the remainder of his parole time in prison consecutive, or in addition to, the Burglary charge.

The State of Ohio was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Scott D. Evans. Attorney Jeff Kleha represented Defendant Bertram. Prosecutor Tieman wished to thank the Portsmouth Police Department and the citizens that assisted police in bringing Mr. Bertram to justice.

