Portsmouth school threat suspect had AR-15, more weapons, feds allege

PORTSMOUTH — Kyle Hendrickson, 25, the man arrested Thursday following an alleged threat to "shoot up" Portsmouth High School, was allegedly in possession of multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, according to a federal prosecutor.

Jane Young, U.S. attorney in New Hampshire, on Friday announced Hendrickson is facing a federal charge of transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another.

Kyle Hendrickson was arrested in Portland, Maine, Thursday, April 13, 2023, and charged in connection with a school shooting threat at Portsmouth High School in New Hampshire.

Hendrickson allegedly posted a video on Snapchat of himself with a gun seated in a vehicle outside Portsmouth High School. He said, “Imma gonna shoot up the school,” in the video, according to police. The federal charge follows his initial arrest on a charge with criminal threatening with a firearm, a Class B felony.

Authorities allege they found body armor, ammunition, along with firearms

Still shots of the Snapchat video allegedly made by Kyle Hendrickson, who is facing a criminal charge for allegedly threatening to shoot up Portsmouth High School.

Following Hendrickson's arrest Thursday in Portland, Maine, Young said, a search warrant of the vehicle, a 2014 Ford Explorer, resulted in seizing multiple weapons.

Affording to court document, the items found in the SUV were a black outside waist handgun holster, a Kittery Trading Post bag with four boxes of assorted ammunition, a Sig Romeo 7 red dot sight for a modern sporting rifle, six buckshot shotgun rounds and a box of 22 caliber rim fire ammunition. In the back trunk, they found camouflage body armor, a box of 50 rounds of 40 caliber Smith & Wesson ammunition, a box of five shotgun rounds, an unloaded Chiappa Firearms shotgun and an unloaded Radical 5.56. RG15 assault rifle.

The federal charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 if there is a guilty finding, according to Young.

Hendrickson allegedly told prosecutors the Snapchat video was 'a joke'

According to a police affidavit, the FBI's National Threat Operations Section Social Media Exploitation Team received information from Snapchat at 3:34 p.m. on April 12 regarding the Portsmouth school shooting threat posted by the account “khenz187” belonging to Hendrickson.

The short video showed a male sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle, holding a handgun with his right hand and filming with his left. The video zooms in on a school sign through the car window that clearly states Portsmouth High School and then the man is seen waving a pistol at another make in the case, according to the affidavit.

Text over the video stated "imma shoot up the school."

Portsmouth police, according to the affidavit, confirmed via school security video that at 11:10 a.m. on April 12, a white SUV was parked in the area in front of the school as depicted in the Snapchat video.

Portsmouth police obtained a state search warrant for the Snapchat account and saw the video was sent to a number of other users, the affidavit states. They were also able to track down the friend who was seen in the video with Hendrickson.

The friend, according to the affidavit, told police that he went along for the ride with Hendrickson to drop off his mother at Portsmouth High School.

Once she left, Hendrickson allegedly told the friend that he was going to "film an awesome video," according to the affidavit. The friend told police that he was uncomfortable with Hendrickson brandishing the handgun, but that he didn't believe that he posed a threat to the school or that the video was shared.

Police also interviewed Hendrickson's mother, who reported that she received a message from Hendrickson stating that he was in trouble and that he had made a threat.

Police, according to the affidavit, located Hendrickson's white SUV thanks to a post he made on Facebook on the lot of the dealership. After confirming he purchased the vehicle at Lee Auto Mall, police said, they obtained an address to where he was staying.

Hendrickson was arrested by Portland police outside his girlfriend's home.

Hendrickson told police his girlfriend could direct to the gun seen in the Snapchat video. It was found in woods behind the hotel where he was staying, authorities stated. He also told police he had an AR-15 rifle in the back of his SUV, according to the affidavit.

Hendrickson told police the "video was a joke," he has a relative who attends Portsmouth High School and he would never shoot up the school.

"Hendrickson did not elaborate on why or how he created the video," the affidavit states.

The FBI and Portsmouth Police Department led the investigation. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Somersworth Police Department, the Portland (Maine) Police Department and the Berwick (Maine) Police Department provided assistance, Young said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Rombeau is prosecuting the case, Young said. The identity of Hendrickson's attorney was not immediately known.

