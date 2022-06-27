Portsmouth teen shot after gun accidentally discharges, police say

Jun. 27—A Portsmouth teen was injured early Monday when a gun accidentally discharged at a Wedgewood Road residence, police said.

Around 12:24 a.m. Monday, Portsmouth police responded to 911 calls for a report of a female shot and injured at 31 Wedgewood Road. Initial reports from witnesses on scene were that the firearm was accidentally fired.

A 19-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound and was transported by Portsmouth Fire Department personnel by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, police said. Her name was not released, but hospital staff report she is in stable condition, police said in a statement.

"The individual who owns the firearm is cooperating with police, as are the witnesses who were on scene," Portsmouth Police Lt. Dave Keaveny said in a statement.

Portsmouth police are working with the Portsmouth Housing Authority and the Division for Children, Youth and Families in the ongoing investigation.

"The firearm is in the possession of the Portsmouth Police Department, and again all identified individuals are cooperating with the investigation," Keaveny said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Det. Michael Kotsonis at (603) 610-7523. Anonymous tips can be made through Seacoast Crime Stoppers at (603) 431-1199, online at www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com and through the "P3" phone app.