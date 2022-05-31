Portsmouth third-grader killed in random S.C. shooting

May 31—An 8-year-old Portsmouth boy was killed in a random shooting Saturday while on vacation with his family in South Carolina.

Authorities said the gunman fired at multiple cars driving by his home before being taken into custody of a SWAT team, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The boy was identified as Quarius Naqua Dunham by the Florence County Coroner's Office. He was a third grade student at Little Harbour Elementary, according to a note from Portsmouth schools Superintendent Steve Zadravec.

"An event like this touches our community as a whole," Zadravec wrote in a note to parents and guardians. "Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy."

School department counselors coordinated support for both students and staff, Zadravec wrote in an email to the Union Leader. Neighboring districts and local mental health providers have reached out to help.

"We will continue to offer as many supports as we can to help our community through this unthinkable tragedy as our hearts remain with the family," he wrote.

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence, S.C., was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say Allen had randomly shot at three vehicles driving by his home on North Old River Road.

"No motive. Just probably methed up. He's had a history," Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye told WBTW-TV in Myrtle Beach before the child died. "He's incarcerated now without incident. Just a senseless, senseless act."'

The SWAT team made its way into Allen's house after the shooting.

"We found him inside with several weapons and a lot of ammo," Joye said.

Allen remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center.

The boy's father, who has not been identified, was struck in the leg and is expected to recover. Quarius, who was hit in the neck, was removed from life support late Sunday.

An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday morning, according to a news release.

Quarius played basketball with the Seacoast Spartans, who are a part of the Amateur Athletic Union, according to its website. The program is raising money for the Dunham family and planning a charity tournament in the future.

South Church Portsmouth opened its doors from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening for people to light candles in prayer.

"It is hard to find words for the mix of emotions many of us are feeling. It is hard not to turn away from all of this senseless loss. It is confusing to want to center the life of this precious child and just grieve, while also wanting to decry the failure of leadership in our country that has allowed for this national gun crisis to exist," the church wrote on Facebook.

Mayor Deaglan McEachern said in a statement there "are no words to express the shock and sadness" of the killing.

"Just last week we gathered in a vigil to remember the 19 children whose lives were cut short in Texas. We tried to imagine how those parents felt, how we would feel. Now that darkness has crept into Portsmouth and taken the life of one of our own," he wrote.

He added, "Portsmouth stands with the family, friends and classmates in grief at this dark hour. Counseling is available through the schools. If you have trouble accessing assistance, please reach out directly to me."

