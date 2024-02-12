Portsmouth woman arrested for involuntary manslaughter in death of infant

Feb. 12—PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth woman was arrested on involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and drug charges after her three-month-old infant was found dead in her apartment.

According to a report from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman on Tuesday, the Portsmouth Police Department was dispatched to 1902 Kendall Ave., Apt. J, in Portsmouth, after the 911 communication center received a call of an unresponsive infant.

Thoroughman stated that officers and detectives responded to this location and found a three-month-old infant lifeless.

The infant was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Portsmouth PD contacted the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit (SVU) and it was determined that this case would be handled by the SVU.

The infant was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

Detectives conducted a search of the apartment, locating evidence and they interviewed several witnesses as well.

The mother of the infant, Kristen Michelle Vassar, 25, of 1902 Kendall Ave., Apt J, Portsmouth, was interviewed at the sheriff's office and subsequently arrested without incident.

Vassar has been charged with three counts of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony two counts of child endangerment and two counts of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

She is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $ 180,000 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday

Thoroughman said there is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges at a later date.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.