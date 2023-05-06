Portsmouth woman charged with felony assault

May 5—A Portsmouth woman has been arrested for what police say appears to have been a drug-related assault on another woman in Dover Friday morning.

Lisa K. Perry, 51, is charged with first-degree assault, a Class A felony.

Officers were called to 898 Central Ave. shortly after 10 a.m. for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old Dover woman had suffered several lacerations during an assault by another woman using some type of bladed weapon, according to a news release.

The two women knew each other and "the motive for the assault appears to be drug related," police said.

The victim was treated and released at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

Perry was located in Portsmouth and arrested Friday afternoon by Dover detectives. She refused bail and was being held at Strafford County House of Corrections.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 603-742-4646, or the anonymous Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000, or online at: www.dovernhcrimeline.org.