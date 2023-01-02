Portsmouth woman, Dayton man arrested on drug charges

Jan. 2—PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced Wednesday that a Dayton man, along with a Portsmouth woman, were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

At approximately 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence of Hope Bentley, 25, located at 1304 Union St. Apt. B in Portsmouth.

Upon a search of the residence, officers said they seized approximately 1,075 grams of suspected Fentanyl, approximately 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, sandwich baggies, $613.00 cash, one loaded firearm and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of suspected drugs seized is $70,000, officers said.

Bentley was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, both first degree felonies. Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton, was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, both first degree felonies, and weapons under disability, a third degree felony.

Bentley and Langford were placed in the Scioto County Jail and were to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County grand jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Additionally, Brewer and Thoroughman wish to thank the security department of the Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority for their assistance in the investigation.