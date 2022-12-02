Portsmouth woman indicted after gunshot wounds person on Wedgewood Road.

PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth woman is facing two charges in connection with a gunfire incident that resulted in a person being shot on Wedgewood Road in late June.

A Rockingham County Superior Court grand jury indicted Llynya Louise Leon-Green, 23, in November on a second degree assault charge and for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

The 31 Wedgewood Road resident is accused of shooting an unidentified victim in the abdomen with an unspecified firearm on June 27.

City police reported that same day that the department responded to 31 Wedgewood Road for a reported accidental gunfire incident. A 19-year-old woman had been shot in the incident, prompting multiple 911 calls, though Portsmouth police stated at the time she was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and was in stable condition.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight. Witnesses told police that the gun had been accidentally discharged, the Portsmouth Police Department noted in June.

Both charges against Leon-Green were direct indictments and no affidavit detailing the incident was filed, according to Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway.

An indictment means the grand jury found there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Wedgewood Road is part of the 124-unit Gosling Meadows neighborhood, one of the Portsmouth Housing Authority’s properties.

A conviction for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon is a lesser sentencing in comparison to that of a second degree assault, Conway noted. The maximum sentencing for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon is three-and-a-half to seven years in jail, as opposed to a maximum three to 20-year sentence for second degree assault.

Leon-Green’s criminal case is being prosecuted by attorney Patricia Peters, per the Superior Court. Peters did not return a request for comment.

Conway said Leon-Green does not yet have a lawyer. She is scheduled to be arraigned at the Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood on Friday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.

