Portugal becomes fourth EU country to stop using coal plants

·1 min read

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Environmental activists are welcoming the end of electricity generation from coal in Portugal, though they said Monday the possible conversion of the country's last coal-fired power plant into one that burns wood pellets would be a step in the wrong direction.

The Pego plant located 150 kilometers (90 miles) northeast of the Portuguese capital Lisbon stopped generating over the weekend, as Portugal became the fourth European Union country to stop burning coal to produce electricity.

Portugal has no coal, oil or gas, which are all imported, and has been investing heavily in green energy in recent decades.

“Coal’s dire economics and public desire for climate action are driving faster and faster phase outs across Europe," said Kathrin Gutmann, campaign director for Europe Beyond Coal, which aims to ensure coal is phased out in Europe by 2030.

Coal power is the single biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

"The challenge now is to ensure utilities do not make the mistake of replacing coal with fossil gas, or unsustainable biomass,” Gutmann said said in a statement.

But proposals for the continued use of Pego, which is out to tender, include biomass.

Portuguese Environment Minister João Pedro Matos Fernandes says other proposals include solar energy and electric vehicle production. Proposals must be presented by Jan. 17.

“Freeing ourselves from our biggest source of greenhouse gases is a momentous day for Portugal. But it is soured by the prospect of the plant being converted to burn forests,” said Francisco Ferreira, head of the Portuguese environmental association ZERO.

“Ditching coal only to switch to the next worst fuel is clearly not an answer," he said.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 90% of U.S. federal employees have received at least one COVID-19 dose - officials

    The White House is set to announce Monday that more than 90% of 3.5 million federal employees covered by a presidential COVID-19 vaccine mandate have received at least one vaccine dose ahead of a Monday deadline, Biden administration officials told Reuters. In total, the administration has deemed 95% of federal workers comply with its requirements in that either they have been vaccinated or are completing vaccinations, or they have a pending religious or medical exemption request, the officials said. They declined to disclose the total number of fully vaccinated federal employees but said the "vast majority" of the 90% have received both doses.

  • Target will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

    Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic. Retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event with holiday sales beginning as early as October to limit the number of people in stores during the pandemic. U.S. holiday sales in November and December rose 8.2% in 2020 from the previous year, according to The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group.

  • Explainer: In gasoline-guzzling U.S., high pump prices can be political poison

    President Joe Biden launched an aggressive attack on gasoline prices last week, enlisting China and other nations in a possible joint release of oil reserves, and sharpening a probe into oil giants' pricing. The efforts may have limited impact on prices at the pump, experts say, but doing nothing would be a political mistake as gasoline prices hit a seven-year high. The average U.S. retail gasoline price is $3.41 a gallon, up from $2.11 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

  • The US food supply chain relies heavily on foreign workers, and now those industries are suffering the worst labor shortages

    A major factor behind price increases is the cost of labor, and companies' struggles to find workers are having ripple effects from farm to table.

  • Thousands of Pismo clams are surfacing on SLO County beaches. Here’s what we know

    Remember: You can look at the clams, but you can’t eat them or take them home.

  • Powderhorn Ranch donation to Texas will one day create vast coastal state park

    The transaction to donate Powderhorn Ranch conserves one of the state’s largest “unspoiled coastal prairies in Texas."

  • Climate denial is waning on the right. What’s replacing it might be just as scary

    The wrapping of ecological disaster with fears of rampant immigration is a narrative that has flourished in far-right fringe movements in Europe and the US ‘Sure, you want good things for the children of the world. But ultimately you will put your children first.’ Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images Standing in front of the partial ruins of Rome’s Colosseum, Boris Johnson explained that a motive to tackle the climate crisis could be found in the fall of the Roman empire. Then, as now, h

  • The gobbling washashores: How wild turkeys returned to Cape Cod

    For more than a hundred years, there were no wild turkeys on Cape Cod. Now, they are all over the place! How the heck did that happen?

  • Wild pigs seen roaming Ontario city, but government is on their tails

    There is no firm evidence to suggest wild pigs are established in Ontario, but sightings of them continue to be submitted --- an indication this could happen unless continued actions are taken, says the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF).

  • The highs and lows of the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

    The LA Auto Show — one of the first indoor auto shows to return since the COVID outbreak — was light on news and heavier than usual on vaporware. At the major press conferences, which were few and all before noon on Wednesday, the theme of the day centered on sustainability and climate change.

  • Coldest air of the season, lake-effect snow set to blast Northeast

    In the wake of a potent cold front that will track through the Northeast early Thanksgiving week, the coldest air of the season will bring temperatures plummeting to levels more typical of mid-December to the Great Lakes region and Northeast. The wintry chill will also fuel the lake-effect snow machine, sending snow squalls barreling across the region. After a storm brought rain to the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast on Sunday night, the cold front associated with the storm will sweep through

  • 1st of kind project near Tri-Cities may pave way for global greenhouse solutions

    Does the answer lie in the basalt a half mile underground near Wallula, Wash.

  • Coastal residents try to save monarchs: ‘Bringing them back is like bringing back our community’

    Monarchs, one of the California coast's most beloved and iconic species, are the target of new efforts and legislation aiming to boost their numbers.

  • Army Corps completes reservoir for Everglades restoration

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed work on a $339 million Everglades restoration project aimed at cleansing water runoff before it flows into a troubled Florida river. It's a key part of a broader effort to restore the vast Florida Everglades. The reservoir will capture, store and clean fertilizer-laden runoff from farms and development before it is routed into the St. Lucie River and ultimately the Indian River Lagoon.

  • California Lost Thousands Of Giant Sequoias In This Year’s Wildfires, State Officials Say

    California lost nearly a fifth of its treasured giant sequoias trees in wildfires over the last two years, officials revealed on Friday. Earth’s largest trees were consumed by fires in Sequoia National Park and surrounding Sequoia National Forest. More than a third of the groves in California were affected, with an estimated 2,261 to 3,637 […]

  • Electric vehicles won't save us — we need to get rid of cars completely

    Electric vehicles aren't as green as you might think, and they can only be part of the equation if we want to solve climate change.

  • Snowy owl sightings have begun in Wisconsin. So, what can birders expect this winter?

    The first snowy owl of the season was spotted Oct. 23 in Burnett County, and two more were subsequently seen in Saywer and Kewaunee counties.

  • Big Oil's pollution in Canada is poisoning the environment — and may even be deadly

    The companies’ energy-hungry extraction of the tar sands in Alberta has made the oil and gas sector Canada’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

  • With cutbacks imminent, Arizona and other states scramble to save Colorado River water

    Arizona must give up part of its Colorado River next year because of plunging reservoirs. Now the state seeks to save more water to stall worse cuts.

  • Drenching rainfall could flood out Thanksgiving plans in south-central US

    A drenching storm is headed for the south-central United States later this week, just in time to soak Thanksgiving plans and potentially cause flooding in the region. There is growing confidence that a storm will develop over Texas ahead of a slow-moving dip in the jet stream in the Southwest, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok. A strong cold front is expected to sink southward while moisture from the Gulf of Mexico flows into the region, combining to produce so