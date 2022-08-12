Portugal: EU eyes Iberia-Italy pipeline to get gas to Europe

FILE - Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa speaks to the media after a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, in London, June 13, 2022. Costa on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 says European authorities are considering a liquefied natural gas pipeline from Spain to Italy. That option would get around France’s opposition to a gas link-up across the Pyrenees between the Iberian peninsula and central Europe. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
BARRY HATTON
·3 min read

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — European authorities are considering a liquefied natural gas pipeline from Spain to Italy as a way of getting around France’s opposition to a gas link-up across the Pyrenees between the Iberian peninsula and central Europe, Portugal's prime minister said Friday.

Portugal and Spain could send a lot of the liquefied natural gas, or LNG, they receive from around the world to other European Union countries, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said. He gave no further details, but such an undersea pipeline would likely take years to complete.

EU countries have struggled to find common ground on how to wean the bloc off its reliance on Russian natural gas. Russian President Vladimir Putin has weaponized gas exports to pressure the bloc into reducing its sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Putin has already cut off gas exports to more than a dozen EU nations and reduced exports to key industrial powerhouses like Germany. Many European officials fear he could cut off gas exports to most of Europe over the winter, a time of key demand.

The two Iberian countries receive LNG via pipeline from Algeria and Morocco, as well as by ship from countries such as the United States and Nigeria. But there are currently scant energy connections between Spain and Portugal and rest of Europe.

“The Iberian peninsula has capacity to replace a large part of the liquefied natural gas that central Europe today imports from Russia,” Costa told reporters.

With six LNG plants in Spain — including Europe’s largest, in Barcelona — and one in Portugal, the Iberian neighbors account for one-third of Europe’s LNG processing capacity. The port-based terminals turn boatloads of supercooled LNG back into gas that then flows into homes and businesses.

Costa said the Iberian plants could also send more LNG by ship to other European ports while a pipeline is being built.

Costa said the French government is still against a pipeline across the Pyrenees, citing environmental concerns, and added that the European Commission is assessing a link to Italy.

Costa’s comments came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking Thursday in Berlin, said, “I have spent a lot of time dealing with a pipeline that we sorely lack, namely the pipeline that should have been built between Portugal, Spain through France to central Europe.”

He added: “It would now make a massive contribution to relieving and easing the supply situation.”

Scholz said he had been in talks with Spain, Portugal, France and the European Commission about the project.

The German chancellor's comments were welcomed by Portugal and Spain, which could reap the benefits of their investments in LNG.

“Spain is well prepared,” Spanish Industry Minister Reyes Maroto told Antena 3 television on Friday. “We hope that if the German chancellor’s proposal prospers, we will have better gasification and more interconnections in Europe so as not to depend on Russian gas and be self-sufficient energy wise.”

The U.S. government and businesses have long been eyeing Portugal’s deep water Atlantic port of Sines as a springboard for expansion. They have identified Sines as a potential gateway to Europe for gas from fracking in the United States, which has allowed the U.S. to boost LNG exports and offer low prices.

___

Ciaran Giles in Madrid and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed.

___

Follow all AP stories on the fallout from the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Sweden ponders weapons production for Ukraine

    Sweden is considering starting up weapons production to cover Ukrainian needs, said the Minister of Defense of Sweden, Peter Hultqvist, at a defense ministers conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, reported Swedish news outlet svt.se on Aug 11.

  • Ukraine, international officials decry 'alarming' military activity near nuclear plant: Updates

    Russia took over the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine, one of the 10 largest nuclear plants in the world, shortly after invading the country.

  • Ukrainian government developed an algorithm for use during liberation Mayor of Melitopol

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 10 AUGUST 2022, 17:33 Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, published an algorithm to be used by the Ukrainian army during the liberation of the territories captured by the Russians.

  • Meet the people pulling out landmines so Ukrainians can go home

    "People will be able to return to their houses, to their cities, and they will be able to walk freely and live safely," one brave dancer-turned-deminer told CBS News.

  • The FDA should ban imports of unsafe generic drugs now

    The FDA has repeatedly cited India's Aurobindo for unsafe manufacturing practices, but still lets it dominate the U.S. market for generic drugs.

  • Mass fish die-off in German-Polish river blamed on unknown toxic substance

    BERLIN/WARSAW (Reuters) -An unidentified highly toxic substance in the Oder river, which runs through Poland and Germany, appears to be the cause of a mass die-off of fish in the waterway, officials from both counties said. An analysis of river water taken this week showed evidence of "synthetic chemical substances, very probably also with toxic effects for vertebrates," the German state of Brandenburg's environment ministry said on Thursday, adding that it remained unclear how the substance entered the water. However, Wladyslaw Dajczak, the head of Poland's Lubusz province, quoted by PAP news agency said that tests run on Aug. 10 and 11 showed mercury was found only in "trace amounts", well within allowed levels.

  • Gunman Who Tried to Break Into Cincinnati FBI Office Was at Capitol on Jan. 6

    The suspect, identified as Ricky Shiffer, was shot and killed by law enforcement after an hours-long standoff in a cornfield, officials announced on Thursday

  • Exclusive-Bank agrees to process Russian oil transit payment to central Europe -sources

    PRAGUE/WARSAW (Reuters) -A European bank has agreed to process a payment for the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, Slovak refiner Slovnaft and another source familiar with the matter said, removing the cause of a stoppage of oil supplies to central Europe last week. The payment, if confirmed by all parties, would be a step toward restoring oil flows to the Czech Republic after a week-long outage and also create conditions for future payments for transit to the region. On Tuesday, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia since Aug. 4 because Western sanctions prevented it from paying transit fees to Ukrainian transit company Ukrtransnafta.

  • Russian Federation creates fake website of the Zelenskyy Foundation to discredit the president Chief Intelligence Directorate

    THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 16:47 According to intelligence information, the Russian special services have created a fake website of the Zelenskyy Foundation and prepared a broad media campaign to discredit the president of Ukraine.

  • Photo shows Nigeria’s secret police blockading national assembly in 2018, not politician’s home

    Social media posts in Nigeria are sharing an image of a group of armed officers alongside a claim that the country’s secret service had besieged the home of Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s pick as deputy to presidential candidate Peter Obi. However, the image was actually taken in 2018 when armed agents from the Department of State Services (DSS) blockaded parliament in the capital Abuja. There is also no evidence they recently surrounded Baba-Ahmed’s home.“My house has been surrender

  • Poland to get recovery cash after meeting agreed milestones - Commission

    Poland will get money from the European Union recovery fund only after it reaches the milestones and targets that the Polish government has jointly agreed with the EU in many months of negotiations, the European Commission said on Thursday. Poland is eligible for 24 billion euros in grants and 11.5 billion euros in very cheap loans to rebuild its economy greener and more digitalised after the COVID-19 pandemic. But the money is frozen because Poland's ruling eurosceptic PiS party does not want to roll back changes to the judiciary introduced over the last seven years, even though it is one of the conditions that was jointly agreed with the Commission.

  • Group of teens detained for burying man alive in China

    A group of teens has been arrested for beating up a man and burying his comatose body in Yongchang County in the Chinese province of Gansu last month. In a statement on Tuesday, Gansu province police announced the arrest of eight teenagers connected to the murder of a 21-year-old man known only as Mao. ﻿The incident reportedly occurred in Yongchang County between July 29 and 30 when a 14-year-old boy identified by the surname Guo beat up Mao.

  • You can ‘count on us’ for help on gas bills, Scholz tells German people

    The chancellor says he does not believe there will be unrest in the country during the winter

  • S. Korea pardons Samsung's Lee over 'economic crisis'

    STORY: Samsung Electronics's Vice Chairman and former leader Jay Y. Lee, who was once jailed for bribery, was pardoned by South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday. The act however was largely symbolic. Lee is already out on parole, released last year after serving 18 months in jail. But South Korea's Justice Minister said the move was weighed against more pressing issues: "With an urgent need to overcome the national economic crisis, we carefully selected economy leaders who lead the national growth engine through active technology investment and job creation to be pardoned. By giving them a chance to take a part in the economic development once again, we would like to maximize our efforts to overcome the economic crisis.”South Korea is grappling with inflation, and there are signs its struggling with weak demand and a spending slowdown.It's also heavily dependent on tech and exportsand Samsung is by far the biggest of the country's conglomerates. As well as the biggest maker of smartphones and memory chips in the world.Analysts believe the presidential pardon could grant Lee more freedom to conduct business, and may mean big M&A moves are around the corner.Others warn that legal risks still persist as Lee still faces charges of fraud and stock manipulation in another ongoing trial.Lee, who is a descendant of Samsung's founding family, welcomed the decision and vowed to work hard for the national economy.Lee had already returned to the limelight long before his pardon.Last November, Samsung decided on Taylor, Texas as the site of a new $17 billion chip plant. While in May, Lee appeared alongside President Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden, on a visit to Samsung's chip production facilities.

  • European natural gas prices jump for the 4th week running as the continent's energy crisis intensifies

    Natural gas prices in Europe have surged over 600% in a year and were set for another weekly gain as Russia squeezes supplies.

  • Poland investigates 'ecological catastrophe' of fish die-off

    Poland has deployed soldiers to help clean up the Oder River, which runs along the border with Germany, after 10 tons of dead fish surfaced from the waterway in what one official described as an “ecological catastrophe.” An association of fishers in Zielona Gora, a city in Western Poland, said Friday that it was suspending fishing in the river due to still-unconfirmed reports in the German media saying the river could be contaminated with mercury. Huge numbers of dead fish were first spotted near the southwestern Polish town of Olawa in late July, along with animals such as beavers.

  • Pete Buttigieg announces $25M in funding to build Rio Salado Bike and Pedestrian Bridge

    United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg talks during a press conference, August 11, 2022, at the Nina Mason Pulliam Rio Salado Audubon Center in Phoenix.

  • Why Are Investors Rotating Into Fixed Income ETFs?

    Investors in Europe have poured $4.2 billion into bond ETFs over the past three months.

  • The high price of a Sri Lankan family's bid to flee crisis

    As anarchy gripped the Sri Lankan city of Colombo in May, Meenu Mekala and Nirosh Ravindra gambled their family's life savings on a two-week, 4,700-km voyage aboard a rusting trawler with their two young sons. Meenu, a Buddhist, and Nirosh, a Christian, met and fell in love as migrant labourers in Dubai, despite opposition from their families. They are among hundreds of Sri Lankans who have attempted to escape an unprecedented economic meltdown by boarding fishing boats bound for Australia.

  • India man wins 22-year court battle against railways over 21 pence

    He was overcharged for train tickets he bought in 1999 and had been fighting to get the money back.