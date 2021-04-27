Portugal poised to lift more restrictions as pandemic ebbs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BARRY HATTON
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Six weeks after starting to gradually ease an extended pandemic lockdown, Portugal has kept a lid on the spread of COVID-19 and is on track to further loosen restrictions next week as planned.

That means the southern European country is likely from next Monday to lift limits on the opening hours of restaurants and cafes, allow major indoor and outdoor events though with limits on capacity, and increase the number of people who can attend weddings and baptisms. Rules on social distancing and the wearing of face masks are to remain in place.

Health experts at a televised meeting with the country’s political leaders, including the president and prime minister, on Tuesday said the pandemic trend has remained stable in recent weeks.

Portugal was the world’s worst-hit country by size of population in January, weeks after lifting restrictions for four days over Christmas. But the pandemic has ebbed significantly since a strict lockdown that month which authorities gradually began loosening six weeks ago.

Portugal on Monday officially recorded no deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since early August. Elderly care homes have recorded no deaths for two weeks.

The virus incidence rate per 100,000 population over 14 days — a key pandemic measure — stands at 67. At the end of January, it was 1,628.

Intensive care units in the country of 10.3 million people were treating more than 900 patients in early February, but now are looking after 91.

Like elsewhere in the European Union, Portugal’s vaccination plan is delayed but is picking up speed. The health ministry said it expected Tuesday to reach the milestone of 3 million doses given. All people over 60 years of age are predicted to be vaccinated by May 23.

The government is due to announce later this week whether the next phase of easing the lockdown will begin on May 3 as planned.

It is also likely that the national state of emergency, decreed just over a year ago to grant the government legal powers for imposing lockdowns, won't be extended beyond the end of this week.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Asia stocks lower after Wall St record ahead of Fed meeting

    Asian stock markets fell Tuesday after Wall Street rose to a new record as investors looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve meeting for assurance interest rates will be kept ultra-low. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korea declined. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as gains for tech, bank and consumer stocks outweighed declines for health care.

  • Russian firm awaits government approval to ship remdesivir to India

    Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said on Monday it was ready to ship up to 1 million packs of the remdesivir antiviral drug to India by end-May to help fight a surge in COVID-19 cases there, once it has received the approval of Russia's government. The move comes soon after the drug's patent holder, U.S. firm Gilead Sciences, filed a lawsuit challenging the Russian government's decision last year to let Pharmasynthez develop a generic version of remdesivir - which is called Remdeform - without their consent. Russia has cited national security for its decision.

  • EU sues AstraZeneca over breach of COVID-19 vaccine supply contract

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries. AstraZeneca said in response that the legal action by the EU was without merit and pledged to defend itself strongly in court. Under the contract, the Anglo-Swedish company had committed to making its "best reasonable efforts" to deliver 180 million vaccine doses to the EU in the second quarter of this year, for a total of 300 million in the period from December to June.

  • The E.U. will allow vaccinated Americans to visit this summer

    The E.U. is planning to allow fully vaccinated Americans to visit and travel within its borders this summer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the New York Times Sunday. Why it matters: Von der Leyen didn't specify when the rules will officially be relaxed, but the prospect of opening up tourism to Americans displays a buoyed confidence in the both the American and E.U. vaccination campaigns. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Von der Leyen did note, however, that travel will be contingent on vaccination certificates showing proof of vaccination with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (E.M.A.). The E.M.A. has approved all three of the vaccines being used in the U.S.The decision will come more than a year after most non-essential travel was banned.Discussions between E.U. and American officials on what form the vaccination certificates will take are ongoing.Even if the European Commission suggests a change in travel policy, individual member states will still have the right to enforce stricter guidelines, such as quarantines, even for travelers with vaccination certificates, per the Times. What they're saying: “The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," Von der Leyen told the Times.“This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union.""All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by E.M.A."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Finland to end state of emergency as COVID-19 cases drop

    Finland should end its COVID-19 state of emergency as infection rates decline, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday, adding that the issue would go before parliament. "We see that the conditions no longer call for the emergency powers legislation," Marin said. On April 9, Marin had presented https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/finland-aims-gradually-ease-covid-19-restrictions-pm-says-2021-04-09 a plan to relax restrictions in the run-up to the summer.

  • India expects biggest share of U.S. doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: government sources

    India expects to secure the biggest chunk of the 60 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that the United States will share globally, two Indian government sources told Reuters, as New Delhi battles a devastating surge in infections. On Monday, the White House said 10 million doses could be cleared for export "in coming weeks" and the rest by June. It has not revealed potential beneficiaries, but the sources said India could gain the most.

  • Deadly India COVID-19 Outbreak Hits U.S. Diplomatic Mission, Killing Two

    Adnan Abidi via ReutersAt least two local hires of the U.S. diplomatic mission to India have died and more than 100 personnel, including Americans, have been infected in the punishing COVID-19 wave currently gripping the nation, according to CNN. Scores Die Waiting at Hospital Doorsteps in COVID-Ravaged IndiaIt is not clear where the affected employees are located among the U.S.’s five consulate offices across the country and major embassy in New Dehli. American personnel, family members and local staff finally received their first COVID-19 vaccines just two weeks ago amid frustration over the rising case numbers, a source told CNN. The source added that the U.S. diplomatic mission staff felt they were not being prioritized given the fact that most foreign service diplomats in Europe and elsewhere—including Kabul and Baghdad—had already received their shots. The staff in India was also frustrated by high level visits by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and later Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, which they felt put them at risk in the planning process which involved in-person meetings even as the case numbers surged. A source told CNN there were “reports of positive Covid cases in the wake of the trips, it is unclear if they were directly linked to the visits.”Secretary of State Tony Blinken referred to the growing frustration by diplomats abroad in February, and the State Department spokesman Ned Price said on April 18 they had “completed deployment of vaccines to all of our posts abroad.” Though by then, the situation in India had already begun to spiral out of control.In a statement to CNN, the State Department said they had no priority higher than the safety and security of employees. “We are closely monitoring the situation and we will take all necessary measures to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees, including offering vaccines to employees.”Price also told the network that while he could not confirm the deaths or reports of the outbreak at the India diplomatic mission due to “privacy concerns,” the situation was dire. “India is enduring a deeply concerning outbreak and the entire country has been affected,” he said at a briefing. “We obviously do have a large diplomatic presence within India, it is tantamount to the deep engagement and partnership we have with India, but I’m not in a position to speak to any cases within our staff or embassy community.”President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi on Monday, though the U.S. has not yet pledged to send actual vaccines to the beleaguered nation—only components to make the jabs. “The President pledged America’s steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases,” a readout of the call said. “In response, the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics.”India continues to set daily records in new infections as the country succumbs to a deadly third wave, crippled by shortages of critical supplies including oxygen, medicine and ventilators. The source told CNN that the U.S. reluctance to vaccinate the staff in India proved deadly and that the vaccines “came too late for the two people who died... it’s horrible.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • China berates Australia for comments over Taiwan

    Speaking at a regular news conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he hoped Australia was aware of the sensitive nature of the Taiwan issue.On Sunday (April 25), Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) conflict with China over Taiwan "should not be discounted," but Australia will work with its allies in the region to try and maintain peace.Australia's diplomatic relations with China, its largest trading partner, have worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus which was first reported in the Chinese city Wuhan, prompting trade reprisals from Beijing.

  • Japan government advisers warn birth rate falling at more rapid pace this year

    Private sector advisers to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga warned on Monday that Japan's birth rate is declining at a faster pace amid the coronavirus crisis, saying that society should have a "sense of crisis" about it. The four advisers in the 11-member Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP), Japan's top economic advisory panel, cited the possibility that the world's third-largest economy may see fewer than 800,000 births this year, 10 years ahead of a projection by a government research institute. The advisers called on the government to strengthen support for children and child-rearing households, such as for securing sufficient revenues for raising support to levels comparable to that of other countries.

  • 'Red Tourism' draws Chinese on centennial of Communist Party

    On the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, tourists are flocking to historic sites and making pilgrimages to party landmarks. On a street where the Red Army once roamed, a group of retirees in historic pastel-blue army uniforms belt out tunes made famous through countless movies, television shows and other forms of propaganda. Historic locations in Jiangxi and Guizhou provinces — the sites of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong’s early battles, his escape from Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist forces in the Long March and the cementing of his leadership in Zunyi — are experiencing an influx of tourists this year as post-pandemic travel returns to China.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Golden Globes organisers apologise after former president accused of calling BLM a ‘hate movement’

    The group said it would unveil major reforms on 6 May

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Justice for ‘Wolfwalkers,’ the Masterpiece that Should’ve Won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars

    GKIDSGiven that Sunday’s Oscars ended on an Anthony Hopkins headshot and a genuinely shocking Chadwick Boseman snub, I won’t say that Wolfwalkers losing out on Best Animated Feature was the most egregious oversight of the evening—but it’s certainly up there.Going into Sunday night, Soul’s win already felt inevitable—so unavoidable, in fact, that pre-emptive pieces explained why such a decision would be disappointing. Soul, like most Pixar releases, is a gorgeous visual work, but its premise, in some ways, outdoes the execution. It’s the first film from the studio to feature a Black lead, but in a continuation of a pernicious trope, Jamie Foxx’s music teacher protagonist Joe Gardner spends most of the film as a dead, amorphous blob—that is, until he takes over the body of a cat. Soul also feels, in some ways, derivative of Docter’s earlier work, which uses corporate structures to make sense of the intangible and metaphysical aspects of human existence. (See: Monsters, Inc. and dreams, or Inside Out and the human mind.) But it’s not just the Oscars’ notorious default setting of awarding Pixar almost every chance it gets that makes Wolfwalkers’ loss to Soul so upsetting. It’s the fact that Wolfwalkers itself is a masterpiece—an imaginative and heart-rending story made all the more captivating by Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon’s meticulous and full-hearted embrace of its medium.Wolfwalkers, the third installment of what co-directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart have characterized as a folkloric trilogy, takes place in 17th-century Ireland and tells the story of a young English girl named Robyn Goodfellowe (Honor Kneafsey)—whose father, Bill (Sean Bean), is working to conquer the forest by driving out a pack of wolves. (As Stewart pointed out during a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Oliver Cromwell, who led the invasion of Ireland, saw wolves as “a symbol of how wild and untamed this colony of the British Empire was.”)The ‘Irish Miyazaki’ on the Animated Masterpiece That Deserves to Win the OscarRobyn chafes at life in the town of Kilkenny, where she’s constantly being forced into performing domestic work in a bonnet and skirt. She’d much rather be out tramping through the woods with her father, who insists it’s too dangerous. Soon enough, Robyn makes a break for the wilderness with her falcon familiar, Merlyn. But when faced with a wolf, Robyn shoots her feathered friend in a panic. A wild girl named Mebh emerges from the forest and takes the falcon with her; Robyn follows only to find her bird miraculously healed. Mebh is a wolfwalker—a member of a mysterious tribe of magical beings who walk the Earth as human by day but transform to wolves at night. And thanks to an accidental bite, Robyn soon finds herself gifted with the same ability—although early on, as she scrambles to escape the city and her father, unaware that his daughter is now one of the wolves he seeks to destroy, Robyn’s new identity feels more like a curse.With every frame, Wolfwalkers becomes more enchanting. The greenery of the forest is a glimmering watercolor wonder—as enchanting as a lovingly illustrated children’s book, and alluring enough to compete with the mysterious allure of any real-life forest. 17th-century woodcuts inspire the walled town’s animation, imparting a militant stiffness. (“Every time we were drawing something associated with the town, we’d have these keywords, like it had to be like a ‘cage,’ it had to show ‘control,’ it had to be ‘rigid,’” Stewart said.) Characters, like the wilderness, appear less constrained; sketch lines remind viewers of the detailed work that went into every frame. Mebh, in particular, is an astounding creation whose face never stops shifting between cherubic and wolfish, her little body a constant engine of motion beneath her leaf-tangled swoosh of hair.But on top of its craftsmanship, Wolfwalkers’ story, with its carefully braided themes and folklore, merits recognition in its own right.In meeting Mebh and becoming like her, Robyn begins to contemplate possibilities she never knew existed. As she and Mebh treat the woods as their personal playground by moonlight, the hand-drawn foliage of the forest glows with ethereal magic all its own. The ruffling leaves and twisting vines offering a stark visual contrast to Robyn’s sterile, desaturated existence within her walled city. And so, the wilderness becomes a mysterious and ethereal backdrop for the film’s coming-of-age tale.The more time she spends with Mebh, the more Robyn realizes that the strict boundaries and rigid hierarchies she’s known all her life are, like the walls designed to separate her from the untamed forest, man-made. Perhaps, then, they are not obligatory either.At every turn, Wolfwalkers embraces the individual over the institution and examines powerful entities like church and state as suppressors of individuality and identity. Robyn and Mebh’s friendship offers all the plot beats that, for a male and female character, would imply a romantic connection—albeit an innocent one, given that both seem to be pre-teens. The pair’s relationship is one of exploration and discovery, and Wolfwalkers’ co-directors do not shy away from what their bond could mean.If anything, Moore and Stewart’s film seems to encourage and reward a queer reading. Wolfwalkers’ most impactful scene, in which Mebh first shows Robyn how to run with their lupine kin, comes alive in a blue and pink twilight haze; the two playfully jostle each other and tumble down a hill together in a tangle of limbs. In the end, they bathe themselves in a sudden rainstorm, as though nature itself has baptized Robyn anew. All the while, Aurora’s “Running with the Wolves” soars overhead—a passionate, unrestrained ode to freedom and nature. It’s that sense of possibility and wonder that sets Wolfwalkers apart from the pack. From its bold visual style to its refusal to assure us that Robyn and Mebh are “just friends!”, the film sets itself apart in all the right ways. Rather than tell its viewers how to see, Wolfwalkers invites each of us to explore our own perspectives with more openness and depth—to find the wolf living inside each of us, and to run with it instead of from it. Even if it lost out on the Oscar, we could all stand to sit with that message for a little while.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Halle Berry debuted baby bangs while wearing a semi-sheer gown on the Oscars red carpet

    Halle Berry also wore a purple strapless gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Louboutin shoes, and jewels from Ridano.

  • Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after SpaceX beats Blue Origin to $2.9bn NASA contract for Moon lander

    It was insult added to very expensive injury

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Most Americans don’t want Johnson & Johnson jab, new poll finds

    Confidence in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines far higher than for beleaguered jab

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • French protesters demand trial for Jewish woman's killer

    Protesters in Paris and other French cities on Sunday denounced a ruling by France’s highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial. Thousands of people filled Trocadero Plaza in Paris, in front of the Eiffel Tower, answering a call by Jewish associations and groups fighting antisemitism who say that justice has not been done. Halimi, a 65-year-old Jewish woman, died in 2017 after being pushed out of the window of her Paris apartment by her neighbor, Kobili Traoré, who allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great” in Arabic).