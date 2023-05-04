Portugal President to Address Country After Disagreement With PM

(Bloomberg) -- Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will address the country later on Thursday after disagreeing with Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s decision to keep Infrastructure Minister Joao Galamba in office.

The president will speak at 8 p.m. in Lisbon, broadcaster RTP and news agency Lusa reported.

In Portugal, the prime minister and his government set policy. The president is mainly a figurehead, though he has the authority to appoint the premier and dissolve parliament. Costa, who has been prime minister since 2015, currently leads a Socialist government backed by an absolute majority in parliament.

The premier on May 2 refused to accept Galamba’s resignation request and backed his infrastructure minister following reports about clashes with a former aide that he’d dismissed. The president said in a note on the presidency’s website that day that he disagreed with the prime minister’s “position about the political interpretation of the facts.”

The infrastructure minister oversees state-owned airline TAP SA, which the government plans to privatize.

