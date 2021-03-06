Portugal to quarantine passengers on indirect flights from UK, Brazil

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lisbon
·1 min read

LISBON (Reuters) - Passengers flying indirectly to Portugal from Britain or Brazil must present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before departure and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival from Sunday onwards, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

The move is designed to close a loophole which allowed travelers from Britain and Brazil to reach Portugal by stopping over in a country from which travel was authorized.

Direct commercial or private flights to and from Britain and Brazil have been banned since January to limit the spread of COVID-19 variants.

Direct humanitarian and repatriation flights will still be authorized but passengers must present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before departure and quarantine for 14 days.

The measures are due to be reviewed on March 16.

Portugal's tourism minister told the BBC on Friday the country hoped to allow British tourists who could prove they had tested negative or were immune to COVID-19 into the country from May 17, when England lifts its ban on international travel.

Portugal, which has so far reported 808,405 COVID-19 cases and 16,486 deaths, is set to begin a sector-by-sector lifting of restrictions next week after nearly two months of strict lockdown following a devastating surge in cases at the beginning of the year.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Recommended Stories

  • China's parliament to delay Hong Kong legislative vote, overhaul electoral system

    Elections for Hong Kong's legislature will likely be deferred for a second year to September 2022 as Beijing plans a major overhaul of the city's electoral system, a severe blow to remaining hopes of democracy in the global financial hub. The delay, which the South China Morning Post and other local media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources, would be in line with a new effort by Beijing to ensure "patriots" are in charge of all public institutions in the former British colony. The National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament, will pass the changes at its annual session which opened on Friday and will last a week.

  • Nordic skiing: Blistering Johaug signs off with 30km gold

    Norway's Therese Johaug put in another blistering performance to win Saturday's 30km classic race, streaking away from the start to take her fourth gold medal of the FIS Ski World Championships. Her compatriot Heidi Weng took second and Sweden's Frida Karlsson followed with the bronze. Johaug had a lead of 0.6 seconds at the first split time and she kept building, leading by almost a minute a third of the way through the race and barely looking over her shoulder.

  • Federal judge says states acted too late to ratify Equal Rights Amendment

    Three states had argued that the Constitution does not give Congress any power to set a time limit on the ratification process.

  • From new Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei plans tribute to "visionary" Gorbachev

    MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal (Reuters) - Ai Weiwei, the Chinese dissident whose activist art has made him Beijing's best-known critic, has swapped life in British exile for Portugal, where, in a countryside estate east of Lisbon, he is working on a monument commemorating Mikhail Gorbachev. Ai's move to Berlin in 2015, partly out of gratitude at German lobbying for his passport to be restored, was hailed as a sign of the city's cultural and political ascendancy, just as many saw his 2019 move to Britain as a vote of confidence in that country's post-Brexit future. But Ai said that, while he would keep a base in Cambridge, where his son goes to school, and a studio in Berlin, he was happy in Portugal, where he lives in a villa with a pool surrounded by a lush, green lawn, and keeps two cages of exotic birds.

  • Twitter Mailbag: If Israel Adesanya becomes champ-champ, then what?

    Twitter Mailbag: If Israel Adesanya becomes champ-champ, then what?

  • U.S. Supreme Court dismisses 'sanctuary' funding dispute

    The Supreme Court has dismissed three pending appeals on former President Donald Trump's effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, meaning it will not rule on whether the policy was lawful. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has rescinded Republican Trump's 2017 executive order that called on U.S. agencies to withhold federal funds from the so-called sanctuary jurisdictions, many of which are governed by Democrats. The Biden Administration and lawyers for jurisdictions challenging the order in the three cases said in a joint request on Thursday that the cases should be dismissed.

  • EU seeks access to U.S. produced AstraZeneca vaccines: FT report

    The 27-nation EU also wants Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of crucial vaccine ingredients needed in European production, the FT report on Saturday said. "We trust that we can work together with the U.S. to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the U.S. for the fulfilment of vaccine producers' contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honoured,” the FT quoted the European Commission as saying. EU countries started inoculations at the end of December, but are moving at a far slower pace than other rich nations, including former member Britain and the United States.

  • After record COVID-19 deaths, Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to stop 'whining'

    After two straight days of record COVID-19 deaths in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday told Brazilians to stop "whining" and move on, in his latest remarks attacking distancing measures and downplaying the gravity of the pandemic. Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll over the past year, after the United States. While the U.S. outbreak is ebbing, Brazil is facing its worst phase of the epidemic yet, pushing its hospital system to the brink of collapse.

  • A coronavirus vaccine passport to nowhere

    Vaccine passports could become available soon to help people resume their lives — but they face numerous scientific, social and political barriers to being accepted.The big picture: Reliable and accessible proof of vaccine-induced protection from the novel coronavirus could speed international travel and economic reopening, but obstacles to its wide-scale adoption are so great it may never fully arrive.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The secure digital identity app CLEAR and CommonPass, a health app that lets users access vaccination records and COVID-19 test results, will be working together to offer a vaccine passport service, my Axios colleague Erica Pandey reports. The news comes as a growing number of countries and companies are talking up plans to introduce similar vaccine passports that could help the protected return to normal life and travel as soon as possible."To restart the economy, to save certain industries, I think you need a solution like this," Eric Piscini, a vice president at IBM who oversaw the development of the company's new health passport app, told the New York Times. Yes, but: There are numerous health, ethical and operational questions that need to be resolved before vaccine passports could become an effective part of daily life.Health: Medical experts still don't fully know how effective vaccinations — or exposure to the virus — are at preventing onward transmission of COVID-19.While the CDC is set to soon release new guidance around social activity for fully vaccinated people, current recommendations still call for them to keep wearing masks and practicing social distancing.Until it's clear that vaccination effectively prevents transmission, there's a limit to how useful any vaccine passport can be for public health — especially if emerging variants render some vaccines less protective. “The utility of a vaccine passport is only as good as the evidence of how long the immunity lasts,” David Salisbury, an associate fellow at think tank Chatham House, told Bloomberg. “You could find yourself with a stamp in your passport that lasts longer than the antibodies in your blood.”Ethical: The most obvious use case for vaccine passports is for international travel, which has been crippled by onerous quarantine restrictions. But such a system risks locking out billions of people who are unable or unwilling to get the vaccine.The EU has been discussing the creation of a vaccine passport, with tourism-dependent countries like Greece leading the charge. But Germany and France — where the vaccine rollout has been low and hesitancy is high — have reservations, and any such system looks to be months away. A bigger ethical concern is the many people in developing countries who may not get access to vaccines of any sort for months or even years while rich nations hoard supplies.And if vaccine passports are used not just for international travel but to allow people to work and engage in social life domestically, they could create cripplingly unequal barriers that might paradoxically reinforce vaccine hesitancy.Operational: Passports for international travel are regulated by governments and have decades of history behind them, but there's no such unified system for vaccine passports, which are being introduced by governments and businesses with different standards, making them a target for fraud.The U.S. in particular has a decentralized medical system that can make it difficult for people to easily access their health care records, especially if they lack digital literacy."I can pretty much 100% guarantee that fraud is going to occur," says Jane Lee, a trust and safety architect at the cybersecurity company Sift. "We will have a lot of bad actors where they pretend to offer a service that will provide some sort of vaccination passport, but it's really a phishing campaign." Be smart: None of these obstacles are insurmountable on their own. But as we saw with the failures of digital contact tracing, just because a technological solution exists doesn't mean it will be effective or adopted by the public."There's a huge motivation to make this work socially," says Kevin Trilli, chief product officer at Onfido, an identification verification company. "But there's a lot of governmental issues that are going to really make the system difficult to implement."There's a time pressure at work here as well, especially in the U.S, where vaccination rates have picked up. The more people who are vaccinated, the less value there will be in creating a complex system to sift the protected from the unprotected.The bottom line: Some form of vaccine visas will likely be introduced for international travel, but it seems unlikely they'll become a passport to resuming normal life. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Australian broadcaster suspends China's CGTN citing human rights complaint

    Australian broadcaster SBS said on Friday it would suspend its broadcasts of news bulletins from Chinese state television news services CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human rights complaint. An SBS spokesman told Reuters that programmes from CCTV and CGTN would not air on Saturday and that SBS was reviewing a complaint from a human rights organisation. "Given the serious concerns it raises, and the complexity of the material involved, we have made the decision to suspend the broadcast of the overseas-sourced CGTN and CCTV news bulletins while we undertake an assessment of these services," SBS said in a statement.

  • Mexico City launches first cable car line

    Mexico City has launched its first cable car system for commuters. The Cablebus serves the high and rugged area of Cuautepec, on the outskirts of the sprawling metropolis. There will be five stations spread over nearly six miles, or about 9 kilometers, connecting local people to the metro system.One local woman says the system will be a big help.It will now be much easier to get her son to school, she says. The first two stations were inaugurated by Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum. She says the system is transformational for the poor neighbourhood: ''It's a public transportation system which not only reduces travelling times, it is a sustainable system because it has low environmental impact. In addition it is a transportation system that has a very high social content."The system was developed by Austrian company Doppelmayr, which has built cable cars in 80 countries.Each gondola can carry 10 people, though that's currently limited to six due to social distancing rules.The Cablebus is expected to transport around 48,000 people per day in each direction.

  • Doctor: ‘We may be reaching that critical point of herd immunity’

    Dr. Marcos Sanchez-Gonzalez, Larkin Health System VP for Research & Academic Affairs, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss the latest coronavirus updates.

  • Are the Utah Jazz getting a fair shake from the referees?

    Seerat Sohi looks at a few key plays in the final stretch of Wednesday’s game, reinforcing the most enduring cliche in sports: You can only control what you can control.

  • Mexico president's support of tarnished pol tears at party

    Months of protests over the nomination of a man accused of rape, including open dissent within the Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party, haven’t derailed the selection of his preferred candidate to be governor of the Pacific coast state of Guerrero. Felix Salgado Macedonio's campaign could become secondary to López Obrador’s costly decision to continue backing an ally accused at least twice of sexual assault. Salgado has dismissed the allegations as lies, the president has minimized them as political attacks and late Thursday, state election officials confirmed Salgado as the party's candidate for the June 6 election.

  • COVID-19 vaccine changes: Why Canada went from 3 weeks to 4 months between doses

    Canada's health officials spoke about the recent change in guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on the time between two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and how that may contribute to vaccine hesitancy in Canada.

  • India asks states to prioritize vaccinations in areas with surging COVID-19 cases

    India's federal government on Saturday asked local authorities to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations in several districts of eight states including New Delhi that have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, it said in a statement. More than 60 districts across New Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Chandigarh, "continue to be of concern", the government said. "These districts are seeing a decrease in total tests being conducted, low share of (tests), increase in weekly positivity and low number of contact tracing of the COVID positive cases," it added, citing a risk of transmission to neighbouring regions.

  • Bucking GOP trend, Alabama governor extends mask order

    Breaking with other Southern GOP governors, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her state’s mask order for another month Thursday but said the requirement will end for good in April. Following the recommendations of medical officials, Ivey said she will keep the mask order that was set to expire Friday in place until April 9. Texas and neighboring Mississippi are easing health restrictions as vaccination numbers rise and illnesses linked to the coronavirus decline.

  • Kayleigh McEnany takes a swipe at Jen Psaki during new Fox role

    ‘I always knew where my boss stood ... I could walk in at any time,’ former press secretary says

  • US demands Myanmar release detained journalists, protesters

    The Biden administration stepped up its condemnation of the coup in Myanmar on Thursday, demanding that military authorities stop their brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters and release demonstrators and journalists who have been detained. The White House called the situation, including the arrest of an Associated Press journalist, “troubling” and of “great concern.” The State Department said it’s working with other countries to send a unified message to the military that its actions are unacceptable and will be met with consequences.

  • Texas power manager ERCOT overcharged companies by $16bn, threatening market stability

    The pricing error may push ‘the entire market to the brink of collapse’ according to energy experts