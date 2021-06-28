Portugal to quarantine unvaccinated British tourists for 14 days

  • FILE PHOTO: Tourists from Britain and most EU countries able to return to Portugal
  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People arrive at Marinha beach amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Albufeira
1 / 2

Portugal to quarantine unvaccinated British tourists for 14 days

FILE PHOTO: Tourists from Britain and most EU countries able to return to Portugal
·1 min read

LISBON (Reuters) - Passengers arriving in Portugal from Britain must quarantine for 14 days from Monday if they are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Portuguese government said in a statement late on Sunday.

The new rule, which will remain in place until at least July 11, comes amid a surge in cases in Portugal, where the number of daily new COVID-19 infections is back to February levels, when the country of just over 10 million was still under a strict lockdown.

Daily positive cases have also been rising in Britain for a month.

Britons arriving in Portugal by air, land or sea must show proof they are fully vaccinated or self isolate for 14 days at "home or at a place indicated by health authorities," the government said in a statement.

Britain, one Portugal's biggest sources of foreign tourists, removed the southern European destination from its quarantine-free travel list earlier this month. Germany declared Portugal to be a "virus-variant zone" last week, a measure that will trigger severe restrictions on travel to and from the country.

Portugal, which faced its worst battle against the coronavirus earlier this year, is on Britain's amber list, meaning holidaymakers must self-isolate for 10 days when they return home and take expensive COVID-19 tests.

Portuguese health authorities have blamed the more contagious Delta variant, first identified in India but rapidly spreading in Britain too, for the recent rise in infections. Over 70% of COVID-19 cases in the Lisbon area are from the Delta variant.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California Democrats again seek to alter recall laws

    Four years ago, California Democrats altered the state’s recall laws in part to slow down the process and try to aid a state senator facing a removal vote over his support for increasing the gas tax. Now, as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall of his own, they're trying to change the laws again. Recent polls show Newsom in a stronger position than at the start of the year when the pandemic was raging and much of the economy was shuttered.

  • Taiwan's COVID-19 cases fall to month-and-a-half low

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan reported on Monday its lowest daily rise in domestic COVID-19 infections in 1-1/2 months, as the island's outbreak stabilises, although the government remains wary about a cluster of the highly contagious Delta variant. Taiwan has been battling a rare spike in community transmissions after months of relative safety, with curbs imposed last month on gatherings to limit its spread. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a daily news briefing that new domestic cases stood at 60, down from 88 the previous day.

  • After trading Lindor, Indians still in hunt despite injuries

    Ever since Terry Francona took over as manager, the Cleveland Indians have been playoff contenders. This year has been no different, so far — even after the Indians traded their star shortstop. Cleveland sent Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets during the offseason, yet as of Monday morning, the Indians (41-33) have actually been a half-game better than the Mets (40-33) on the year.

  • D.C. Prosecutors Set Their Targets on Don Jr.’s Posse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe District of Columbia’s attorney general will have to wait just a little longer to find out if three more people in the Trump family circle can be forced to testify, as investigators continue to look into whether Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misspent more than $1 million and enriched his own company.A local judge Sunday, on the eve of a potentially critical court hearing in that case, ruled that he won’t even let the D.C. attorney gener

  • One of his former executives says Trump 'deserves to go to jail' ahead of New York prosecutors potentially filing criminal charges

    Barbara Res worked with Trump for 18 years and said he's "very deliberate, very measured, and he's very vengeful, and he doesn't follow the rules."

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • AOC responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that she isn't an American: 'First of all, I'm taller than her'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally, where she made unfounded claims against a fellow member of Congress.

  • Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Trump's election fraud claims: "It was all bullsh*t"

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the Justice Department always knew Trump's claims of election fraud were "bullsh*t," according to an excerpt from journalist Jonathan Karl's upcoming book published in the The Atlantic.Why it matters: Barr's new comments come as Trump continues to propagate the lie that the 2020 election was "rigged." Republicans in swing states now are conducting "audits" of election ballots based on false conspiracies about the election. Get market news worthy of your tim

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

    Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

  • Trump Aides Prepared Insurrection Act Order During Debate Over Protests

    Responding to interest from President Donald Trump, White House aides drafted a proclamation last year to invoke the Insurrection Act in case Trump moved to take the extraordinary step of deploying active-duty troops in Washington to quell the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, two senior Trump administration officials said. The aides drafted the proclamation on June 1, 2020, during a heated debate inside the administration over how to respond to the protests. Trump, enraged by

  • Ousted Oregon lawmaker Mike Nearman nominated to reclaim his old seat

    Oregon Republicans nominated former Rep. Mike Nearman to retake the seat he was just expelled from, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports. The big picture: Nearman was ousted by Oregon Lawmakers after a video emerged that appeared to show him coaching right-wing demonstrators on how to breach the state Capitol last year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNearman is currently facing charges of official misconduct and criminal trespass.

  • Matt Hancock took mistress Gina Coladangelo to a G7 health conference three weeks ago

    Matt Hancock took his mistress Gina Coladangelo as his aide to a G7 conference three weeks ago, prompting calls for an overhaul of the rules governing the appointment of government non-executive directors. Health department sources confirmed that Ms Coladangelo, a non-executive director in the department since last September, attended the G7 meeting of world health ministers at Oxford University on June 3 and June 4. The G7 health ministers meeting brought together health leaders from the world’

  • ‘Republicans are defunding the police’: Fox News anchor stumps congressman

    Chris Wallace quizzes Jim Banks of Indiana on Fox News SundayBiden: $350bn in bill opposed by GOP is for law enforcementRomney: Trump election fraud lie ‘like WWF’ Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio last year. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AP The Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made headlines of his own on Sunday, by pointing out to a senior Republican that he and the rest of his party recently voted against $350bn in funding for law enforcement. “C

  • Belarus dictator floods EU with migrants in retaliation for sanctions

    The embattled Belarusian dictator has made good on his threat to flood the European Union with migrants by sending hundreds of Iraqis on ‘package holidays’ to neighbouring Lithuania in retaliation for sanctions. Lithuania, an EU nation which shares a 700-kilometre border with Belarus, felt the pain days after Alexander Lukashenko issued the threat in late May. Local border guards, who used to catch a few dozen trespassers a year, started to stumble upon groups of several dozen people every day,

  • Iran's 'Poirot' among a wave of vigilante archaeologists leading illegal digs through royal graves

    He calls himself “Poirot” and says he is the “the greatest Iranian archaeologist”, but he is not affiliated with any university or sanctioned by the government. An Iranian Kurd from the city of Kermanshah who adopted the persona of Agatha Christie’s Belgian detective, Poirot claims to be an expert treasure hunter, capitalising on a wave of illegal excavations fuelled by an economic crisis brought on by US sanctions. “The graves and mausoleums of our kings are openly known and accessible for exca

  • Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

    Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so."

  • Border Patrol's next chief discusses shift away from Trump-era policies

    During his first one-on-one interview since this week being named the next chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, Raul Ortiz outlined his leadership vision for a federal law enforcement agency that continues to face challenges and controversy. The incoming chief does not plan to make drastic changes, he said, but his appointment indicates a critical leadership shakeup at a time when the Biden administration is attempting to reverse course from the prior administration on immigration enforcement policies. Asked about internal tension between career agents and the incoming administration, Ortiz acknowledged differences in ideas and approaches but stopped short of calling it a problem.