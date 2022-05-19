Portugal and Spain detect new cases of monkeypox infection

FILE PHOTO: CDC microscopic image shows monkeypox virus particles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

LISBON/MADRID (Reuters) - Health authorities in Portugal identified nine new cases of the monkeypox viral infection, taking the total to 14, while in Spain authorities on Thursday reported the first seven cases.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes.

The outbreaks in Britain, Portugal, Spain and the United States have raised alarm because the viral disease, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in West and Central Africa, and only very occasionally elsewhere.

The nine patients confirmed in Portugal are stable and being closely monitored, Portuguese health authority DGS said late on Wednesday, adding that experts were trying to "identify chains of transmission and potential new cases".

Most cases in Portugal were reported in and around the capital Lisbon, DGS said.

Spain reported its first seven confirmed cases and 22 possible cases, all in the central region of Madrid, local health authorities said.

"It's possible we will have more cases in the coming days," Madrid regional public health chief, Antonio Zapatero, told Onda Cero radio station.

The Portuguese health authority has asked those with "suspicious symptoms", such as skin rashes or ulcerated lesions, to refrain from direct physical contact with others.

(Reporting by Christina Thykjaer in Madrid and Catarina Demony in Portugal, Editing by Emma Pinedo, Inti Landauro and Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-Why monkeypox cases are spreading in Europe, US

    LONDON (Reuters) -A handful of cases of monkeypox have now been reported or are suspected in Britain, Portugal, Spain and the United States. The outbreaks are raising alarm because the viral disease, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Monkeypox is a virus that causes fever symptoms as well as a distinctive bumpy rash.

  • US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man

    Massachusetts has reported a case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada

  • Biden hosts leaders of Finland and Sweden, eager to fast-track NATO accession

    President Biden will meet Thursday with the leaders of Finland and Sweden after both nations formally applied to join NATO this week.

  • Emergency Physicians Urge Parents to Avoid Diluting Baby Formula

    Emergency Physicians Urge Parents to Avoid Diluting Baby FormulaPR NewswireWASHINGTON, May 17, 2022WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With baby formula in short supply around the country, the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) has a clear warning for caregivers: avoid watering down formula."Adding extra water to baby formula to try and make it last longer can put a child at risk of a seizure or another medical emergency," said Gillian Schmitz, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP.

  • Germany braces for strong storms, possible tornadoes

    Germany's national weather service warned Thursday that the west of the country could see heavy storms starting later in the day and going into Friday, with a possibility of tornadoes. The DWD weather service forecast heavy rain and hail in western and northwestern Germany, with some areas seeing gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) Thursday. Authorities are on heightened alert following a deadly flash flood that hit parts of Germany and Belgium last July.

  • Monkeypox: Five cases found in Portugal as virus spreads in Europe

    The rare infection has spread to mainland Europe with suspected cases also in Madrid.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Shot Higher on Tuesday

    Down Thursday, up Friday, down Monday -- seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) played true to form on Tuesday, rising once again, and this time by a pretty significant number, closing the day up 5.3%. Tuesday did start off well for Nvidia stock, with investment bank Piper Sandler saying it is "moving to a more positive stance" on semiconductor stocks in general, after making some pessimistic comments about the sector two weeks ago. On the one hand, rumblings of weakness in PC sales and worries over whether GPU demand can hold up in the context of a crypto sell-off, combined with more general concerns about rising interest rates and inflation, have investors feeling nervous about semiconductor growth estimates.

  • Rare monkeypox case detected in Massachusetts

    Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday confirmed a single case of monkeypox virus infection in an adult male who health officials said recently traveled to Canada.

  • Marijuana dispensary near Pasadena robbed by multiple suspects

    Sky9's Desmond Shaw reports on a marijuana dispensary robbery near Pasadena.

  • Medical marijuana dispensaries could be coming to Naples soon, thanks to code change

    Medical marijuana shops may open where pharmacies are permitted if agreed in Collier. But they still will be months away from opening.

  • What to know about monkeypox symptoms as more cases are reported in Europe

    A senior CDC official told STAT there is some concern monkeypox will spread to the US from Europe, and that this is a different kind of virus.

  • Why men are more prone to sunburn than women

    Data shows man are most at risk of - and dying from - skin cancer.

  • 1 dead, 1 in critical condition in shooting after Tennessee high school graduation

    One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that erupted after a high school graduation ceremony hosted on a local college campus in Tennessee Wednesday evening, police said.

  • Boris Johnson latest: PM and wife Carrie to face no further action over partygate

    Met Police concludes 'partygate' probe with 126 fines handed out Meet Sue Gray: The woman who could decide PM's future EU mulls targeted trade war ‘on troublesome Brexiteer MPs’ Kenneth Branagh’s a dead ringer for Boris Johnson Russia-Ukraine latest: Putin desperate for Nazi 'Wunderwaffe'

  • John Legend and Seth Meyers hit out at Tucker Carlson after mass shooting in Buffalo, New York

    Legend described a Fox News segment in which Carlson promoted the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ as ‘sickening and dangerous’

  • Turkey's leader says 'no' to Sweden and Finland's NATO bid

    Turkey will oppose Sweden and Finland joining NATO, the country's president flatly stated in a video released Thursday. “We have told our relevant friends we would say ‘no’ to Finland and Sweden’s entry into NATO, and we will continue on our path like this,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a group of Turkish youth in the video for Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, a national holiday. Turkey’s approval of Finland and Sweden's application to join the Western military alliance is crucial because NATO makes decisions by consensus.

  • Harris to meet with abortion providers as court ruling looms

    Vice President Kamala Harris will speak Thursday with abortion providers from states with some of the nation's strictest restrictions to thank them for their work, the White House said. Harris' virtual meeting with medical professionals practicing in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Montana comes weeks after the leaks of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting that justices are on the brink of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Justices are expected to issue their final ruling in the next six weeks, but those states and others are already laying the groundwork to ban abortion outright if the court allows individual states to set their own rules for the procedure.

  • Five migrants found dead in train near U.S. border

    Railway security personnel found the bodies after seeing a foot sticking out of a moving railroad car, the National Institute of Migration said.

  • Maduro glimpses political lifeline as US rethinks Venezuela policy

    Putin’s war on Ukraine and political deadlock in Caracas have combined to herald a new dawn in US-Venezuela ties President Nicolás Maduro takes part in a ceremony for Workers Day, in Caracas, Venezuela, on 1 May. Photograph: Handout/EPA It was little more than a year ago that US officials were publicly rubbishing the prospect of engagement with Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, who they described as a “dictator”. “His repression, corruption and mismanagement have generated one of the most di

  • The biggest bombshells from the dramatic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, so far

    Amber Heard's final day on the stand was Tuesday. She testified that she realized her marriage was over to Depp after he threw a cellphone at her.