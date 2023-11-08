Portugal without Costa: ex-PM's economic legacy likely to endure

Andrei Khalip
·3 min read
0
FILE PHOTO: EU leaders meet in Granada

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON (Reuters) - Tuesday's shock resignation of Antonio Costa amid a corruption probe brought an ignominious end to his eight-year premiership, during which he endeared Portugal, once seen as the sick man of Europe, to investors and EU peers who saw it as a haven of fiscal stability.

His efforts to attract investment to Portugal after its near bankruptcy and bailout in 2011 may have played a role in his downfall, as the investigation focused on alleged illegalities in his government's handling of auspicious, multi-billion-euro projects to mine lithium and produce hydrogen.

Costa, 62, denies wrongdoing.

Some of these projects and long-term government plans involving the use of EU funds may now be compromised, but most of Costa's economic legacy will likely endure, analysts say.

Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, expected little financial market impact from the crisis thanks to the strong reputation the country had built for itself in recent years with its economic policies.

Although Portugal enjoyed its longest period of growth in decades and slashed public debt under Costa's stewardship, the Socialist enjoyed little popularity at home due to his successive governments' frugality and several scandals involving hand-picked officials.

Politically, many analysts credit Costa and his impressive negotiating skills with achieving the impossible when he hammered out a post-election alliance in parliament in 2015 with far-left parties to unseat the centre-right.

The hard-left support had evaporated by the start of his second term in 2019 as his partners demanded more social spending and opposed deficit cuts for which Costa and his finance ministers won praise in Brussels.

ACHIEVING THE IMPOSSIBLE

But when his government collapsed in late 2021 as a consequence of parliament throwing out the budget bill, Costa again defied the odds as his party won an outright majority.

"He said that an absolute majority is not synonymous to absolute power. What an example of democratic leadership," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in April about Costa's reelection.

Before becoming prime minister, Costa was mayor of Lisbon in 2007-2015, capitalising on a then fledgling tourism boom to develop the capital.

He was seen as being the right-hand man of former premier Jose Socrates, who was imprisoned in 2014 on suspicion of corruption and tax evasion, but has tried to distance himself from the former prime minister.

Costa's father was Goan writer Orlando da Costa, a militant in the Communist party, and his mother, Maria Antonia Palla, is a journalist and women's rights advocate.

Many politicians and analysts said Costa had grown arrogant in his third term, reflected in his decision to keep Infrastructure Minister Joao Galamba despite pressure from the president and public opinion to fire him over controversies around state-owned airline TAP in January 2023.

But Costa achieved several successes, including the fastest pace of growth in 35 years in 2022 and a projected budget surplus for this year and next.

Costa may be leaving under a cloud but ultimately he may be remembered for reviving a moribund economy, said ING's Brzeski.

"This ends a government which clearly led the economy into a few golden years and managed the transition from austerity to growth," Brzeski said.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; additional reporting by Jesus Aguado; editing by Charlie Devereux and Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Google and EU mobile carriers push European Commission to force Apple to open iMessage

    The EU's Digital Market Act prohibits Apple and other tech giants from favoring their own systems.

  • What Corporate America is worried about

    Corporate America sounds the alarm bell on the economy and the deficit at Yahoo Finance's Invest conference.

  • More consolidation in grocery delivery: Getir acquires FreshDirect to beef up in the US

    Getir, the Turkish instant grocery delivery startup, has made an acquisition to expand its presence in the U.S. and to further its strategy as a consolidator in its category. The company has scooped up FreshDirect, an online grocery delivery service based out of New York. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed, but for some context, FreshDirect, when it was in startup mode itself, raised as much as $517 million (per PitchBook) from investors that included JP Morgan, the UK grocery chain Morrison's, AIG and Maverick Capital, but when it was sold to the mega-grocery giant Ahold Delhaize and Centerbridge in November 2020, it changed hands for $300 million.

  • Vanguard slashes Ola valuation by 60%-plus; NB reduces Pharmeasy's by over 90%

    The U.S. index fund pioneer Vanguard has cut the worth of its holding in the Indian ride-hailing startup Ola by nearly two thirds since original investment, and Neuberger Berman has slashed the worth of its Pharmeasy shares by more than 90%, according to an analysis of the funds' filings. Vanguard cut the worth of its shares in Ani Technologies, Ola’s holding firm, by 63.7% at August closure, it disclosed in its annual report. The asset manager marked down the holding of its Ola shares to $18.75 million, from the $51.7 million purchase price years ago, the filings showed.

  • Four Verts: Kyler Murray's potential return could jolt 2024 NFL Draft

    Having Murray play well while still having a top draft pick in their pocket is the ideal scenario for the Cardinals, but even if Murray struggles, they’ll be on track to replace him.

  • Automaker group predicts keeping AM radio in EVs could cost $3.8 billion

    An automaker group predicts keeping AM radio in EVs could cost $3.8B through the year 2030 because of the costs of EMI shielding and filtering.

  • Wemby Watch: Tracking everything you need to know about Victor Wembanyama, the heralded San Antonio Spurs rookie

    Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.

  • Bob Iger 'has his hands full' amid stock price decline, activist fight: Ex-Disney exec

    Disney's former streaming chief says CEO Bob Iger will weigh all his options in trying to solve the entertainment giant's myriad problems.

  • QB breakdowns & Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye with Theo Ash | The Exempt List

    Charles McDonald is joined by Theo Ash of TikTok fame to break down some quarterback play and finally get to the bottom of Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye as we look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. But first, the duo discuss some of the more engaging storylines to come out of NFL Week 9, as the Raiders got their first win under interim HC Antonio Pierce, Bill Belichick and the Patriots lost to a Commanders team that doesn't even want to win and Aaron Rodgers said he's returning in a few weeks. Next, the duo break down what they've seen from Geno Smith, Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Josh Allen the last few weeks as they determine what we can take away from their play and how much their teams are helping them succeed. Charles and Theo finish off the show by breaking down the potential top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, QBs Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The duo decide who should go first overall at this point in the season and what makes each player special as they preview the debate that will take over the NFL Draft in a few months.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks extend win streak as investors cling to Fed rate excitement

    Investors are weighing whether the Fed is really done hiking as policymakers speak out.

  • Rivian Q3 earnings: EV maker boosts production forecast, trims loss projection

    Electric adventure-vehicle maker Rivian reported third quarter results that beat expectations, in addition to upping its production forecast for the year, and narrowing its full-year loss projection. Rivian's results come after rivals in the sector have reported demand issues and pullback on spending.

  • Anthony Scaramucci on clawing back FTX's 30% stake in his firm

    Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, said during the Yahoo Finance Invest conference that he hopes to claw back the 30% stake that FTX had taken in his firm.

  • Rivian raises production forecast for 2023, narrows losses in Q3

    Rivian continued to close the gap on losses, reduce costs and ramp up production in the third quarter with results that beat Wall Street expectations and suggested a rosier future, including raising its annual production guidance from 52,000 to 54,000 vehicles. The EV maker reported Tuesday (after markets closed) revenue of $1.33 billion, a figure driven by deliveries of 15,564 vehicles and more than double from the same period last year. The company also showed modest 1.5% revenue growth quarter over quarter.

  • Rivian and Amazon are no longer exclusive

    Rivian vans are no longer an Amazon exclusive. The automaker said on Tuesday that it will now let other companies buy its commercial electric vans, ending an exclusivity deal that Amazon secured when it pumped more than a billion dollars into Rivian in 2019. Both companies' stock prices rose following the announcement, which they timed with Rivian's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Oil prices sink 4% on 'demand destruction' worries, weak China exports

    Demand destruction and weak Chinese export data has put pressure on oil prices, says one analyst.

  • 'Fun and relaxing': Lego sets for grownups are on sale and perfect for holiday gifting

    These beautiful, buildable flower bouquets, succulents and orchids may last forever — but this deal won't.

  • TC+ Roundup: Many Black founders are rooting for SVB

    Before being known as the bank that collapsed, Silicon Valley Blank made a name for itself as a bank that helps support underrepresented founders. Eight months later, the bank is now trying to repair its reputation among the Black community, and as part of rebuilding of trust, it sponsored events and parties last week at AfroTech. “I feel like everyone has moved on,” one founder at the party told her.

  • Once and for all, should you use a new toothbrush after you’ve been sick? A doctor weighs in

    Now you know.

  • Uber's Q3 numbers include impressive profitability gains, slower-than-expected growth

    Uber reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday that show a profitable ride-hail and delivery company that's chugging along in spite of slowing growth in some sectors. Investors had expected Uber to report revenues of around $9.5 billion (FactSet, Refinitiv), meaning that despite the company's growth, it fell short of estimates. Turning to profitability, Uber reported net income of $221 million in the third quarter, or 10 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1.2 billion, or 61 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

  • 3 warning signs for Biden: Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll

    Voters rate President Biden poorly on the economy, but why? A new Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll offers some insights.