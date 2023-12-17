Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River makes New York Times best of 2023 list: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

A look ahead in local sports. Here are boys basketball players to watch this winter, plus a look at the season for Durfee swim and dive.

The latest Greater Fall River real estate report, featuring a waterfront property in Freetown that sold for $1,400,000. The Cliff Drive home features a beautifully custom designed kitchen, a cozy fireplaced living room, a spacious master suite, and an entertainment level with a custom bar and game room. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Portugalia Marketplace makes New York Times' list of best dishes of 2023

Fall River's Portugalia Marketplace was recently in the national spotlight.

They made the New York Times' list of "23 of the Best American dishes of 2023."

Owner Michael Benevides stands at the main entrance to Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River in this 2017 Herald News file photo.

Here's the dish that made the list, and what makes it stand out.

'A lot of road rage': Greater Fall River drivers share commutes from hell into Providence

Fears of a "catastrophic failure" due to aging components, transportation officials shut down the westbound side of the Washington Bridge — the primary westbound entrance to Providence.

The closure led to major snarls for local commuters, with some reporting work commutes that were hours longer than normal.

Here are some local commuters' stories, and the cascading effect that this closure has had on traffic throughout the area heading into Providence.

Another black bear has been found wandering in Dartmouth. See the security camera footage.

Another black bear was spotted this past week, wandering close to the Fall River area.

A resident of North Dartmouth near the Fall River border shared with The Herald News footage from a Ring security camera that shows what appears to be a small black bear wandering through the property.

A resident of North Dartmouth shared footage from a security camera showing a small bear roaming around their property on Dec. 11, 2023.

It's the latest in a number of black bear sightings this year in southeastern Massachusetts.

Fall River area gained a lot of new restaurants in 2023. Have you tried these?

As the end of the year approaches and we all reflect on 2023, local foodies ought to have fond memories of good meals, tried at all sorts of new places.

The local restaurant scene was buzzing in 2023, with over a dozen new eateries opening and adding to the vibrant Fall River area food culture.

Lawsuit claims Fall River police were complicit in covering up ex-cop's domestic abuse

The city is facing another police-related civil lawsuit, this time brought by the ex-wife of a former Fall River patrolman who recently pleaded guilty to assaulting her in three incidents.

The lawsuit, which names ranking officers, was filed in Bristol County Superior Court by New Bedford-based attorney Christopher Markey on behalf of Brenna Custadio. It was filed on Nov. 27, three days before former police officer Bryan Custadio pleaded guilty to domestic assault and strangling her.

Herald News Reporter Jo C. Goode has the story.

