Portugal's Indico Capital Partners launches €50M Ocean tech 'Blue economy' fund

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Lisbon VC Indico Capital Partners is launching a climate tech fund - dubbed the Indico Blue Fund. The €50 million VC and growth equity fund will target 'Blue Economy' (technology to assist the oceans) startups and SMEs operating out of Portugal. So far €36 million has been raised with the €50 million target expected later this year. More than half of the LPs are from outside Portugal, notably from the United States.

The fund will invest from pre-seed to growth stages, investing between €100,000 and €5 million per company, in tech that will have a positive measurable contribution towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 14 aimed at “Life underwater”.

For fairly obvious reasons (being a coastal state, and having a long maritime history), Portugual has a highly developed maritime ecosystem consisting of universities, research centers, incubators and corporations. Indico Blue Fund will use its fund to scale up solutions coming out of that ecosystem across ocean-related value-chains.

Stephan Morais, Managing General Partner of Indico Capital said: “With the current urgency in addressing climate change the time is right for Indico to expand its commitment towards sustainability with the Blue Fund, while at the same time directly supporting such an innovative and dynamic, as well as important economic sector for Portugal and Europe.”

Verticals for the fund will include Sustainable Aquaculture and Fisheries, Blue BioTech, Digital Ocean, Waste and Circular Economy, Green shipping, Ocean Renewable Energy and other sectors. Indico Partner Andre de Almeida Santos will lead the Blue Fund.

Founded by Stephan Morais, Ricardo Torgal and Cristina Fonseca, Indico Capital Partners was the first private institutional early-stage venture capital fund setup in Portugal. It now manages over €102 million euros across three funds. It’s invested €33 million since 2019, in 28 companies, that have collectively raised over €1.1 billion Euros.

This traction has enabled Indico to raise the initial €36 million euros (of the total €50 million target) for the Blue Fund in the second half of 2021. Indico is also the partner of Google for Startups in Portugal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff.

  • Is IBM ready to make another Red Hat-like deal? What analysts are saying.

    Two and a half years after IBM closed on its $34 billion mega-buy of Raleigh’s Red Hat, could another buyout be on the horizon?

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2022

    Growth stocks are shares in companies that increase revenue and earnings at an above-average rate -- and they usually trade for astronomical valuations because of it. Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y) and Curiosity Stream (NASDAQ: CURI) buck this trend. Let's explore the reasons why these dirt cheap growth stocks look poised for a massive rally in 2022.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in stocks is one of the best ways to build life-changing wealth. Over the past two decades, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of 7.3%, a pace that would double your money every 10 years.

  • Why These 2 Stocks Might Be a Bottom Buy Here

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Want a 99% to 239% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    These two companies operate in red-hot industries, and Wall Street remains bullish even amid the broad market sell-off.

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    The Dividend King club is an exclusive one. It takes good management to grow a dividend for 50 or more years, and these two healthcare stocks offer that.

  • Stock-market selloff is so overdone, the bar is low for a positive Fed surprise, say JPMorgan analysts

    The stock-market selloff is even more severe than it looks on the surface, setting a low bar for a positive surprise from the Fed, say analysts led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas at JPMorgan.

  • Rivian Gets First Big Target Cut From Wall Street, Investors Are Watching Something Else.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman cut his target price to $84 from $104. He continues to rate shares at the equivalent of Hold.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With Great Buyback Programs

    It’s no secret that we’re seeing a market correction right now, and no real surprise, either. From war drums on the Russia-Ukraine border to rising inflation to the prospect of at least three Fed rate hikes coming sooner rather than late -- all are likely to weigh on investors' sentiment. The recent downturn in the market is giving investors an incentive to move toward two of the value segment’s popular choices, stock in companies offering dividends or corporate buybacks. Both bring value to the