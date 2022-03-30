Portugal's largest retailer's websites, some services hit by hackers

Illustration shows displayed CYBER SECURITY words and binary code
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • The Hacker
    French musician

LISBON (Reuters) - A cyber attack brought down the websites of Portugal's largest food retailer Modelo Continente and affected some services in its stores on Wednesday, said the company, which is owned by the Sonae group, without providing further detail.

Its main website for online shopping was down, displaying the message "Under maintenance. Please try again later".

In a statement, Modelo Continente, which runs a stable of around 300 hypermarkets and large supermarkets in Portugal, said that the hacker attack on its systems was "affecting some communications on commercial sites and some in-store services."

It said that its teams were investigating the disturbance created and working to restore, "as soon as possible, the normal functioning of its activity.

Local media said payments at stores were largely unaffected, but clients reported problems getting their shopping bills and using the Continente loyalty cards.

Sonae shares were little changed at 1.013 euros on the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange.

Since the beginning of this year, two other large Portuguese companies, the media and television conglomerate Impresa and telecom Vodafone Portugal, have also suffered attacks by hackers.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Dallas whiz kid wins national science prize

    A Euless high schooler used a mathematical concept to study braids, which could help researchers understand how fluids mix. Driving the news: The research netted Luke Robert Robitaille $40,000 at the Regeneron Science Talent Search.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Robitaille used the concept of topological entropy to study braids and found that a low number of strands mostly led to orderly braids, but the intertwined twists became chaotic with a

  • Can robotic hives help save the world’s bees?

    Here’s a bummer of a statistic for you: Around 30% of bee colonies disappear every year. Scientists coined the phrase "colony collapse disorder" (CCD) to describe what’s been a devastating ongoing trend in the world’s bee population. No one issue has been identified, but experts tend to attribute the phenomenon to a number of culprits -- many humanmade -- including things like habitat destruction and pesticides.

  • FedEx Finally Charts a Logistical Path to a Base Pattern

    It's the end of an era, as the legendary FedEx founder, Fred Smith, announced that he's stepping down as the company's CEO. In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Smith about his career and many successes at FedEx. Smith said he never could have foreseen the success at FedEx.

  • Zelle warns about scams, says it’s not responsible for funds stolen through app

    Money gone in seconds. That’s what’s happening to millions of customers who rely on the popular money-transferring app Zelle.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 5 Things You Need To Do Immediately After the Loss of a Partner

    Losing a partner is a devastating experience. When you're caught up in emotional turmoil, the last thing you're likely thinking about is the financial moves you now need to make. But from a financial...

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • ‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

    ‘He tells me this is a great deal for me, as I am protected because of the equity in the house, and that I’m earning 5% on my money.’

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life

    The problem with sizing up how much savings a person should have at 20, 30 or 40 years old is that every 20-, 30- and 40-year-old is different, with different earning capacities, different...

  • This Crypto Has Turned $1,000 Into Almost $95,000 in 5 Years

    It offers ways to create, send, and trade all forms of money, whether that's traditional money like dollars or cryptocurrencies. One popular application is in international money transfers, which can cost an average of 6.5%. Lumen is available from several top cryptocurrency apps and exchanges.

  • Dave Ramsey Thinks You Should Ditch Your Credit Cards. Here's a Better Idea

    "A life without credit cards is a life of freedom." In fact, Ramsey had made it clear that he really, really doesn't like credit cards and thinks they're absolutely unnecessary; he thinks they tend to hurt consumers financially. Credit cards can make it easy to rack up debt -- the operative word being "can."

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

    Just recently, the company announced that it would be expanding its footprint into several new states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

  • This Big Warehouse Operator Took in Nearly $1 Billion in Membership Fees Last Quarter Alone

    The company is performing 'exceptionally well, but valuation remains a concern for Real Money columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle

  • India conducts antitrust raids on tyre companies Apollo, Ceat, Continental - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's antitrust agency on Wednesday raided offices of tyre companies including Germany's Continental AG and India's Apollo Tyres and CEAT in a case of suspected competition law violations, four sources told Reuters. Shares of Apollo, one of India's biggest tyre makers, fell as much as 3% after Reuters first reported the raids, while CEAT dropped 2.2% in the Mumbai market, which was trading higher.

  • Debt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bonds Dive

    (Bloomberg) -- With all the focus on the risk of default by Russia, an even more spectacular collapse has gone largely unnoticed right next door: There’s a bond crisis brewing in Belarus, which has the world’s worst-performing government debt this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to A

  • Don't Look Now, but Shiba Inu Is Skyrocketing Once Again

    As of 12:20 p.m. ET on Monday, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) had surged 14.4% higher over the previous 24 hours, outpacing the broader cryptocurrency market by a wide margin. This move appears to be linked to short liquidations in the market. Today, the SHIB, SHIB1000, and 1000SHIB contracts saw $4.8 million in total liquidations, with the vast majority of these liquidations taking place on short positions.