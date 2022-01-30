Portugal's Socialists win election marked by far right gains: exit polls

The Hill

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Sunday that to suggest there is a front runner to fill the upcoming vacancy on the Supreme Court is "unfair.""I sure don't want to speculate on that," Durbin said on NBC's "Meet the Press" when asked specifically about Ketanji Brown Jackson, a D.C. Circuit judge who has been before the committee. "I think suggesting there's a front runner or this person is now moving...