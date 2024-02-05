Portuguese Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv – video

João Gomes Cravinho, Portuguese Foreign Minister, arrived in Ukraine on Monday.

Source: João Gomes Cravinho on his Twitter (X); European Pravda

"It is a pleasure to be in Kyiv again, this time together with my colleague, Education Minister João Costa, to confirm our support for the reconstruction of Ukraine," João Gomes Cravinho said.

The ministers arrived in Kyiv by train. Their visit will last for two days; the war and renovation of Ukraine are on the agenda, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry said separately.

Muito bom estar de novo em #Kyiv, desta vez com o meu colega João Costa para reiterarmos o nosso apoio à reconstrução da Ucrânia.

Very good to be back in #Kyiv, with my colleague Education Minister João Costa, to reiterate our support for Ukraine's reconstruction.

🇵🇹🤝🇺🇦 https://t.co/ebYTYSmN6B — João Cravinho (@JoaoCravinho) February 5, 2024

Cravinho came to Ukraine to celebrate Independence Day in 2022.

In May 2023, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba paid a visit to Portugal, where he held talks with Cravinho.

Then it became known that Portugal would not transfer its F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but it was ready to help with pilot training.

