From new Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei plans tribute to "visionary" Gorbachev

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei poses in Montemor-O-Novo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catarina Demony and Thomas Escritt
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Catarina Demony and Thomas Escritt

MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal (Reuters) - Ai Weiwei, the Chinese dissident whose activist art has made him Beijing's best-known critic, has swapped life in British exile for Portugal, where, in a countryside estate east of Lisbon, he is working on a monument commemorating Mikhail Gorbachev.

Ai's move to Berlin in 2015, partly out of gratitude at German lobbying for his passport to be restored, was hailed as a sign of the city's cultural and political ascendancy, just as many saw his 2019 move to Britain as a vote of confidence in that country's post-Brexit future.

But Ai said that, while he would keep a base in Cambridge, where his son goes to school, and a studio in Berlin, he was happy in Portugal, where he lives in a villa with a pool surrounded by a lush, green lawn, and keeps two cages of exotic birds.

"I love Portugal," Ai, 63, said sitting in his garden under the winter sun. "I will stay here long-term unless something happens."

Ai, who helped design the 2008 Beijing Olympics' famed Bird's Nest stadium before falling foul of a regime that briefly imprisoned him, lamented China's lack of a Gorbachev figure.

He also criticised the European Union's new investment pact with China, telling Reuters that Europe was storing up problems for itself by cosying up to a "very strategic" China.

He praised Gorbachev, who turned 90 this week, for allowing the authoritarian Soviet Union to unwind peacefully, warning that China faced a difficult future if it did not follow the same path.

Gorbachev is a contested figure, hailed in countries that are no longer controlled from Moscow as a visionary who refrained from meeting pro-democracy protesters with violence, but many in Moscow and Beijing see him as a dangerous bungler who allowed a great power to collapse.

"To this day we don't see anyone like Gorbachev in China," he said. "But if China doesn't have political reform like what Gorbachev initiated, there will be no good result of China's economic development."

Working with Slovene activist Jaka Bizilj's Cinema for Peace foundation, which brought Russian dissident Alexei Navalny to Berlin for treatment after he was poisoned in Russia last year, Ai plans a Gorbachev monument for the centre of Berlin, the formerly divided city that stood on the Cold War's front lines.

"Gorbachev is one of the most important thinkers, visionaries, who helped establish a new possibility for society," he said. "And Berlin is a very political city... Gorbachev is always symbolic for people seeking freedom."

(Reporting by Catarina Demoney in Montemor-o-Novo and Thomas Escritt in Berlin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • What to Watch as China Rolls Out an Economic Plan to Overtake the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- China kicks off its biggest political meeting of the year Friday, laying out plans that could propel the economy into the world’s biggest this decade.The annual gathering of the National People’s Congress carries an added significance this year with the Communist Party’s unveiling of its new five-year plan -- a blueprint to boost the domestic market and reduce technological dependence on the outside world. Approval of the policies are predetermined, but the NPC meeting is an important mechanism through which the ruling party communicates its plans to the world.China powered its way out of the pandemic last year after the virus was quickly brought under control, becoming the only major economy to expand in 2020. Now, with risks of asset bubbles growing, policy makers must engineer an exit from the monetary and fiscal stimulus that fueled that recovery -- and do so without destabilizing growth and spooking investors already wary of corporate defaults.A Guide to China’s Biggest Political Meeting of 2021: QuickTakeHere are some of the key issues to watch when Premier Li Keqiang outlines the ruling party’s plans Friday:Growth TargetThe government didn’t set a target for gross domestic product growth last year, and with the coronavirus pandemic still looming, it could refrain from doing so again. The Communist Party has emphasized the need for quality growth and dropping a numeric target for a second year would signal it considers that more important than the pace of expansion, said Haibin Zhu, chief China economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co.But it’s still an open debate. A researcher at an influential government think tank said last week a target was necessary to ensure quality growth. And three-quarters of provincial governments have already set annual GDP growth targets of 6%-8% for this year -- conservative in comparison with economists’ median estimates of an 8.4% expansion.Aside from this year’s growth, the new five-year plan will also lay out an average growth goal for 2021-2025, which Zhu estimates would be about 5.5% a year, compared with a target of more than 6.5% in the previous plan. “That is achievable because there is high growth in 2021 to start with,” partly due to base effects from last year’s pandemic-induced slump, he said.In the absence of a GDP target, local officials guide policy with reference to an urban job creation target, which is likely to be 11 million this year, according to forecasts from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Stimulus WithdrawalThe government runs a budget deficit each year as part of what it calls “proactive” fiscal policy, disclosing an annual target for the gap between spending and revenue. This year, the target will return to pre-pandemic levels of 3% of GDP from more than 3.6% in 2020, according to Peiqian Liu, chief China economist at NatWest Markets in Singapore.“We expect the stimulus withdrawal to be mild and focus on reducing excessive debt growth,” she said.Read More: China Seen Cutting Local Government Bond Quota to Curb DebtMorgan Stanley economists estimate that the “augmented” deficit, which includes wider forms of off-balance-sheet borrowing by local governments, will fall to 12% of GDP in 2021 from 15% in 2020. That is still high relative to pre-pandemic levels closer to 10%. The quota for local government bond issuance, an important driver of infrastructure investment, will fall to 3 trillion yuan ($465 billion) this year from 3.75 trillion yuan, the economists wrote in a note.What Bloomberg Economics Says...The direction set for economic policy is likely to be toward normalization -- but gradually. Pockets of weaknesses and downside risks -- evident in the soft patch at the start of the year -- mean that fiscal and monetary support will likely be tapered, but not withdrawn.-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click here.Five-Year Plan and Tech FocusAlongside its work report for this year, the government will also release economic goals for 2021-2025. The five-year plan is a hangover from the planned-economy era, when specific targets for output of steel and other products were set. Since then the document has become mainly a list of general aspirations, but it sets the tone of policy and includes some numerical targets.At the center of the new plan will be Beijing’s push to develop new technologies and cut the nation’s reliance on geopolitical rivals such as the U.S. for components like microchips.Read More: Xi Mobilizes China for Tech Revolution to Cut Dependence on WestThat should mean allocating more resources to science and technology, with spending on research and development targeted at around 3.5% of GDP over the period, according to Cao Cong, an expert on Chinese science policy at the University of Nottingham in Ningbo.Economic self-reliance is likely to be a key theme of the five-year plan. China is turning to what it calls a “dual circulation” development model, in which the domestic economy serves as the main growth driver, supplemented by foreign investment in technology production.Births and RetirementThe five-year plan will also attempt to soften the impact of a rapidly declining birth rate and aging population on economic growth, with a possible further relaxation of limits on family size and a raising of the retirement age. The plan is also likely to include a target for moving rural residents into cities, and measures on equalizing social services between regions, in order to reduce inequality and promote consumer spending.“The government needs to come up with ways to lift fragile household confidence and get more money into the pockets of consumers,” said Shaun Roache, chief Asia-Pacific economist at S&P Global Ratings.Energy GoalsInvestors are watching out for more specifics on how the government will reach its goal of peaking greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon-neutrality by 2060. It’s been widely flagged that renewables will take an ever larger slice of power generation at the expense of the dirtiest fossil fuel, coal. But policy changes are likely to reach far beyond just energy markets, from reining in output of highly polluting metals like steel to the rejuvenation of vast agricultural hinterlands.Running parallel to -- and perhaps occasionally competing with -- the massive effort to cleanse the atmosphere will be policies that speak to historical anxieties around ensuring the supply of food, energy and minerals. Given the country’s stature as the world’s biggest buyer of everything from crude to iron ore and corn, investors will be on the look-out in particular for any hints that strategic stockpiles will be expanded, or import dependencies curtailed.Financial ReformsThe five-year plan will likely include aims to further open up the financial system to foreign investors, and reduce the limits on Chinese investors moving cash overseas. Capital market reforms over the next several years may also help to direct financing to businesses: officials are considering making relaxed listing rules more widespread and also studying the feasibility of a same-day trading mechanism on Shanghai’s Star Market.At the same time, authorities are tightening their grip on technology giants like Ant Group Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat Pay to curb their growth in financial services. The central bank earlier this year proposed anti-monopoly rules in the online payment market.Hong KongAny announcements on Hong Kong could stoke tensions with the U.S., which sanctioned senior Chinese officials after the NPC imposed a national security law on the city last year. Chinese officials have been urging electoral changes to ensure “patriots” run the former British colony, further restricting its already-limited democracy. China will also release a target for defense spending as part of its budget. Military expenditures rose by 6.6% last year, the slowest pace since 1991.(Updates with additional detail on five-year plan.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ByteDance developing Clubhouse-like app for China amid copycat rush: sources

    TikTok owner ByteDance is working on a Clubhouse-like app for China, sources familiar with the matter said, as the global success of the U.S.-based audio chat service inspires a rush of copycats in the country. At least a dozen similar apps have been launched in the past month, with momentum picking up after Clubhouse was blocked in China in early February. Clubhouse had seen a surge in users who participated in discussions on sensitive topics such as Xinjiang detention camps and Hong Kong independence.

  • Huawei CFO lawyer says Trump comments a 'salvo' in trade war

    Comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump turned a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, into a “bargaining chip” and “co-opted the extradition process,” her lawyers argued in a Canadian court Wednesday as they fought efforts to send her to the U.S. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

  • Americans increasingly see China as an enemy

    One in three Americans, and a majority of Republicans, now view China as an enemy of the United States, according to a new survey from Pew Research Center.By the numbers: Just 9% of Americans consider China a "partner," while 55% see Beijing as a "competitor" and 34% as an "enemy." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAmericans over 65 (49%) are much more likely to view China as an enemy than of 18 to 29-year-olds (20%). White respondents (42%) were also much more likely to see China as an enemy than Black (12%) or Hispanic (21%) respondents.The biggest gap came between Republicans (53%) and Democrats (20%).By the numbers: Republicans (72%) are also far more likely than Democrats (37%) to prioritize getting "tougher" with China over strengthening economic relations, according to the survey.But Republicans (72%) and Democrats (69%) are aligned in believing the U.S. should promote human rights in China even if it harms economic ties.The trend: The percentage of Americans viewing China negatively climbed from 46% in 2018 to 67% in 2021.Methodology: Data for this American Trends Panel report was drawn from a panel wave conducted from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2021. 2,596 people responded, out of 2,943 who were sampled. The margin of sampling error is +/- 2.7%.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hong Kong dropped from Economic Freedom Index as policies 'controlled from Beijing'

    Hong Kong has been excluded from the Heritage Foundation's Index of Economic Freedom because its economic policies are controlled from Beijing, the Washington-based think tank said, removing Hong Kong from a list it topped for 25 years up to 2019. The title of the world's freest economy for 2021 was retained by Singapore for the second year, the Heritage Foundation said, with Hong Kong's investment freedom hurt by political and social unrest dating back to 2019. In the 2021 index published on Thursday, the foundation said Hong Kong and Macau, both special administrative regions of China, were no longer included because even though citizens enjoy more economic freedom than the average resident of China, "developments in recent years have demonstrated unambiguously that those policies are ultimately controlled from Beijing".

  • 'If the others go I'll go': Inside China's scheme to transfer Uighurs into work

    A high-level Chinese study says a massive work scheme is reducing Uighur population density in Xinjiang.

  • WallStreetBets Reddit Group Sets Its Sights on Rocket

    Retail investors on Reddit who powered stocks such as GameStop and AMC are boosting another company, Rocket Companies, sending its stock soaring yesterday. See: First GameStop...Now Nintendo? New...

  • Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls U.S. sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'

    Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Tuesday that new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a "hostile anti-Russian lunge" and said it would retaliate to what it described as another blow to U.S.-Russia ties. In President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, the United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year.

  • South Korea's first known transgender soldier found dead

    South Korea’s first known transgender soldier, who protested the military’s decision last year to discharge her for undergoing gender reassignment surgery, was found dead at her home on Wednesday. Shin Jeong-hwan, a fire department official in the central city of Cheongju, said rescue workers visited the home of Byun Hui-su after local mental health counselors reported that she had been out of contact for days.

  • Older Asian man robbed in SF laundromat ambush-style attack

    "He looks so scared." The man is ambushed, dragged to the ground and robbed of several hundred dollars, all in a matter of about 45 seconds. There's a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

  • How police are warding off threats from QAnon and militias threatening violence on 4 March

    Analysis: US Capitol Police trying a measure of transparency for a change

  • Study: Chinook salmon are key to Northwest orcas all year

    For more than a decade, Brad Hanson and other researchers have tailed the Pacific Northwest's endangered killer whales in a hard-sided inflatable boat, leaning over the edge with a standard pool skimmer to collect clues to their diet: bits of orca poop floating on the water, or fish scales sparkling just below the surface. Officials could use it in prioritizing certain habitat restoration efforts or in timing hatchery production of salmon to best benefit the whales, said co-author Lynne Barre of the National Marine Fisheries Service's Protected Resource Division.

  • Pineapple diplomacy: Why Taiwan is gorging on fruit to counter China's trade bullying

    Taiwan’s public has bought up a year’s worth of pineapple exports in just four days - not as part of a new health craze but as a snub to its neighbour China. Beijing last week abruptly banned the import of Taiwanese pineapples, saying the juicy tropical fruit carried “harmful creatures” that could have infected the crop. Most of Taiwan’s pineapples are already consumed domestically, but of those exported, 90 per cent of them were sold to China last year. Taipei believes the move is the latest in a series of coercive policies aimed at damaging the island’s economy. The Chinese Communist Party claims Taiwan, a democratic island of 23 million, as its own territory even though it has never ruled there. Taiwan’s government says its fruit meets the highest international standards and that the curbs fly “in the face of rules-based, free and fair trade.”

  • Russian State TV Is Really Missing Trump Now Biden’s Sanctions Hit Over Navalny

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEVRussian state TV program 60 Minutes played the clip of former U.S. President Donald Trump asking CPAC: “Do you miss me yet?” The co-host Olga Skabeeva eagerly replied: “Yes, we do!”Other experts on the Rossiya-1 network nodded and concurred. Trump’s departure has sucked the joy out of pro-Kremlin propagandists, with a host of new problems looming on the horizon for Russia. Instead of jolly boasts about “owning” America’s president, Russian state TV shows are now filled with gloomy experts, and discussions about the impending flood of U.S. sanctions are so tense they leave the pundits on the verge of coming to blows.During the Trump years, state-media mouthpieces, tightly controlled by Russian President Vladimir Putin, put on a happy face and followed his lead in exclaiming that they wanted Trump to be elected solely because he promised to improve the U.S.-Russian relations. Appearing on domestic talk shows and news programs, experts are now slipping up and admitting that they preferred Trump’s presidency mainly because he was so devastatingly bad for the United States and its allies. After President Joe Biden was elected—despite Russia’s efforts to the contrary—all pretense faded into oblivion.During his nightly program The Evening With Vladimir Soloviev this Tuesday, prominent state TV host Vladimir Soloviev exclaimed: “Why would America think that we’re interested in changing or improving our relations with them?” He added: “What makes them think we’re interested in a reset?” Soloviev predicted a “harsh and asymmetrical response” to Biden’s first round of sanctions that will include further hostilities in Ukraine, long seen in Moscow as one of the main battlegrounds in Russia’s fight against the collective West.The Biden administration announced sanctions against seven Russian officials on Tuesday in response to the attack on Navalny, which was ignored by Trump.Across Russian state-media platforms, hosts and experts concurred that Russia is in a new Cold War with the United States, with far-ranging consequences for Ukraine and other countries neighboring Russia. In February, Putin held a video conference meeting with heads of Russia’s largest media outlets, convened behind closed doors. Prior to the summit, the head of RT, Margarita Simonyan, traveled to east Ukraine and publicly argued that “Mother Russia must take Donbas home.” After the conference, Simonyan quoted Putin as saying to her: “We will never abandon Donbas. Ever.” She also admitted that America was a topic of discussion, but didn’t go into further detail.Experts and pundits across Russian state media outlets repeatedly asserted that the United States always was and will always remain Russia’s sworn enemy. Appearing on The Evening With Vladimir Soloviev, Semyon Bagdasarov, director of the Moscow-based Center for Middle Eastern and Central Asian Studies, exclaimed: “A war is being waged against us. Let’s call things for what they are. They are our enemies. They want to destroy us.” Some went even further. During the same show, Dmitry Kulikov, member of Zinoviev Club, instituted by the Kremlin-controlled media giant Russia Today, argued that Americans should be perceived as a whole other class of beings, “the others.” Anyone who aligns with the United States—from Russian dissidents to European allies—will undoubtedly be painted with the same brush.Russian propaganda operations are expanding, both internationally and domestically, with larger budgets being allotted for state-media outlets like RT and RIA Novosti. Internally, the state media will attempt to unite Russians against the collective West, headed by the United States. Internationally, Russian state media and aligned troll farms will continue their effort to inflame divisions and chip away at NATO alliances.One of the consequences of President Biden’s election was the renewed commitment to trans-Atlantic unity, an unwelcome side effect for the Kremlin. Skabeeva of Russia’s 60 Minutes bitterly described the coordination of the latest package of the U.S. and European sanctions against Russia for the attempted poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny as an example of “unity that was unheard of under Trump.” Appearing on Russia-1, the deputy dean of world politics at Moscow's State University, Andrey Sidorov held out hope that the trans-Atlantic alliances were damaged to the point of no return. He pointed out: “Trump will forever remain in the minds of U.S. allies as an example of how they could be dealt with by the next administration. They will always remember that.”Without a hint of irony, Sidorov described the alleged intent of the United States to interfere in Russian elections as “the third phase” of the Cold War. By that token, Russia has been engaged in “the third phase” of the Cold War against the United States for years, having “interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion,” as outlined in the findings of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.Pro-Kremlin experts anticipated the upcoming cybermeasures that would target Russia in retaliation for its malign activities against the U.S. Appearing on 60 Minutes, Alexei Naumov from the Russian International Affairs Council said: “We’ve been laughing at Americans about how easily all of their systems have been hacked, perhaps by our hackers. But Americans have very strong cyber forces, offensive cyber forces. They can represent a threat for us.” Co-host Skabeeva coldly chimed in: “At the same time, we elected their president and they weren’t able to elect ours, so it’s an open question whose cyber forces are stronger.”Russian cyberwarfare will undoubtedly continue to include influence operations targeting the United States. During his evening broadcast on Wednesday, host Soloviev chuckled: “Will there be an inauguration of Trump on March the 4th?” Other panelists laughed and acknowledged their familiarity with the bizarre conspiracy theory spawned by QAnon. During the broadcast of 60 Minutes, Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy said: “Here in Russia, we always have an asymmetrical response. It’s a scary one... and it’s classified.” Threatening retaliation for the latest set of U.S. sanctions, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged the United States “not to play with fire.” Co-host Olga Skabeeva asked Zakharova whether Russia was ready to respond to American sanctions. She smirked: “There will be a response. Don’t you even worry about that.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ryan Thomas quits acting after 'losing the bug for it'

    The former Coronation Street star says he was tired of being rejected for roles and of online trolls.

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.

  • James Harden has triple-double in Houston return, Nets roll

    The No. 13 on his jersey, James Harden won so many games for the Houston Rockets. On Wednesday night in the first meeting with his former team, No. 13 had a triple-double for the Brooklyn Nets to send the reeling Rockets to their 13th straight loss. “A lot of mixed emotions from the fans but I knew that was going to happen," Harden said.

  • Andrew Pierce, Senior Daily Mail Editor, Prompts Outrage for Questioning Meghan Markle’s Race

    WPA Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle is expected to discuss racism in the U.K. in her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that airs on Sunday.In a depressing illustration of the problem, which Prince Harry has previously described as “structural” in Britain, a prominent British journalist and frequent critic of Meghan Markle is under fire after launching an extraordinary and racist attack on her, in which he appeared to suggest the fact that he thinks she is “attractive” meant she could not be a victim of racism.Andrew Pierce, a senior editor at the Daily Mail who is a regular guest on British TV and radio shows, was hosting a talk radio show Wednesday when a caller suggested that Meghan had never been “fully accepted because of her skin color.”Pierce, who is white, responded, “Oh God, that one again! Do you look at her… and see a Black woman? Because I don’t. I see a very attractive, a very attractive woman. It’s never occurred to me. I never look at her and think, ‘Gosh she’s Black!’ in the way you look at Oprah Winfrey, you would be in no doubt. When they sit down and do that interview, you will see a Black woman called Oprah Winfrey and you will see a woman who describes [herself] as a woman of color. Her mother is Black, she’s from a mixed-race family of course. But I just don’t think people look at Meghan and think, ‘Oh I hate her, because of her skin color.’ I don’t see it. I don’t buy it.”Just a reminder of who Andrew Pierce is... (sound on) pic.twitter.com/wUKq6deFAY— Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) March 3, 2021 In his statement, Pierce utilizes colorism—the concept that because Markle is of a fairer complexion she cannot be a victim of racism. Instead, he compares her to Oprah Winfrey, implying that the media mogul’s darker skin color is not seen as being attractive because her features are overwhelmingly Black.This has been the case for a number of famous women. Michelle Obama constantly endured negative feedback about her looks before her husband even officially took his place in the White House. By highlighting Markle’s lighter skin, not only is Pierce diminishing her experiences but also perpetuating misunderstandings about racism.Pierce, a frequent critic of Markle, had earlier in the day been a guest on British TV show Good Morning Britain. The segment in which he appeared was criticized for featuring five white men talking about Meghan. Pierce attacked Meghan as hypocritical on the show over allegations she bullied staff at Buckingham Palace and also attacked her later in the day on Twitter for wearing jewelry gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.#Meghan wore diamonds from Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia 3 weeks says @thetimes after he ordered murder of #JamalKhashoggi it's not just appalling timing, why is she taking diamonds from Saudi which treats women as 3rd class citizens. So much for her worldwide equality campaign— Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) March 3, 2021 The shocking comments by Pierce that appeared to question Meghan’s race based on her appearance echo a revealing article written for Elle magazine in 2015 by Markle in which she said her race made it difficult for her to break through in Hollywood: “I wasn’t Black enough for the Black roles and I wasn’t white enough for the white ones, leaving me somewhere in the middle as the ethnic chameleon who couldn’t book a job.”She added: “Being biracial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating.“While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that. To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.”On Martin Luther King Day 2016, Markle published a moving piece of writing on her now-shuttered blog The Tig that explored the overt and covert racism she and her family have experienced throughout their lives.Pierce’s remarks have generated outraged commentary on social media.This is what Meghan had to deal with. Listen to how Andrew Pierce defines the attractiveness and diversity of a black woman. Heartbreaking. @Oprah @GayleKing @meenaharris @RobinRoberts @MichelleObama @WhoopiGoldberg https://t.co/pDKD4tN6vH— Pam Ranberg (@PamRanberg) March 3, 2021 Nervousness at the palace about what Meghan might reveal in her interview with Oprah intensified today after a new promo clip of Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was released. It shows Meghan accuse the British royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and her husband. Winfrey asks, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Markle responds, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”Royals often use the term “The Firm” to refer to the monarchy.The Daily Beast has approached Associated Newspapers, Pierce’s employers, seeking comment. —Brooke Howard contributed to this reportRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ireland says UK not behaving like a 'respectable country'

    Britain's decision to make unilateral changes to Northern Irish Brexit arrangements is "not the appropriate behaviour of a respectable country" and will erode trust with the European Union, senior Irish ministers said on Thursday. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal.