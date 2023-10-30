Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann’s parents

Kate McCann and Gerry McCann were made suspects in the Portuguese investigation in September 2007 - ANDREW WINNING/Reuters

Portuguese police have apologised to the parents of Madeleine McCann for its handling of the investigation into the child’s disappearance.

Madeleine went missing while on holiday in the Algarve, Portugal, in May 2007. The case remains unsolved.

Senior officers from the force met Gerry McCann and apologised to the family after detectives treated them as suspects, according to BBC Panorama.

The McCanns have not commented on the apology.

Gerry McCann and Kate McCann were made suspects in the Portuguese investigation in September 2007, four months after Madeleine went missing. The pair were questioned about an alleged abduction plot by officers.

Mrs McCann said she was offered a shorter sentence to admit covering up her daughter’s death.

The parents’ suspect status was lifted in 2008.

Madeleine went missing while on holiday in the Algarve in May 2007 - REAL MADRID TV / HANDOUT/EPA

Goncalo Amaral, the senior detective who led the case, was later removed from the investigation but subsequently wrote a book accusing the McCanns of being involved in the disappearance.

The McCann’s brought a libel case against Mr Amaral but it was thrown out by the Portuguese supreme court. They lost an appeal to the European Court of Human rights after challenging the decision in September 2022.

Portuguese police have now admitted their investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance was handled poorly, and officers said they support the German authorities’ suspicion that Christian Brueckner killed Madeleine. No charges have been brought against Brueckner in connection to Madeleine’s disappearance to date and he has publicly denied being involved in her disappearance.

Hans Christian Wolters, a German prosecutor on the case, welcomed the Portuguese apology. His team hope to complete their five-year investigation into Brueckner next year.

He said: “It’s a good sign. It shows that in Portugal there’s development in the McCann case.”

Christian Brueckner was made a formal suspect in the case in 2022

Brueckner was living near the Praia da Luz resort when the McCann family was on holiday there. He was made a formal suspect in the case in 2022. Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison term in Germany for drug trafficking and the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old woman in the same area where Madeleine went missing.

A three-day search of a Portuguese reservoir was carried out by German authorities earlier this year investigating Brueckner’s links to the case.

Mr Wolters said: “We think that he was involved in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann and we think that he murdered Madeleine McCann.”

Brueckner has been charged with three rapes, sexual assault and sexual assault of a child which are alleged to have happened in the Algarve. He is due to go to trial in February 2024.

Brueckner’s lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, said his client was not commenting.

The 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance was on May 3.

