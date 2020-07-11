Portuguese police interview former neighbours of German paedophile after launching new searches for Madeleine McCann's body

Portuguese police have started interviewing former neighbours of the German paedophile suspected of abducting Madeleine McCann after launching new searches of nearby wells for her body.

In a stepping up of the investigation specialist firefighters and divers were brought in to comb three isolated wells in Vila do Bispo, a town just ten miles from Praia da Luz, where the young girl went missing 13 years ago.

The Telegraph understands the searches took place on Thursday morning and centred on three disused wells over a 100m stretch of remote farmland between Budens and Boca do Rio beach.

National broadcaster RTP said that detectives have discovered “fundamental evidence” relating to prime suspect, Christian Brückner, but these claims have not been verified by police.

Brückner is known to be familiar with the area, and it is where his distinctive yellow and white VW Westfalia campervan was photographed. The images were later released by German police.

Christian Brückner's Volkswagen (VW) T3 Westfalia camper van - METROPOLITAN POLICE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock More

Now, under the direction of the German authorities, Portuguese police are reportedly following up with neighbours of his, possibly armed with new information.

This is the first time Vila do Bispo has become a focal point in the investigation, but suspicions have been raised before about a number of wells dotted around the dilapidated farmhouse he lived in until 2006.

Set back in scrubland overlooking Praia da Luz, the German was known to race his Jaguar up and down the dirt track and was often heard engaged in shouting matches with a string of women.

This was his last known location before being sent to prison for stealing fuel in the Algarve. He was released in December 2006, just months before Madeleine went missing, and moved into his camper van.

Brückner, who denies being involved in Madeleine’s disappearance is currently in prison on drugs charges, and is appealing against a rape conviction for an attack on a 72-year-old American tourist in Praia da Luz in 2005. His hearing is expected in Germany next week.