Porum man hospitalized following stabbing

Aug. 9—A Porum man was taken into custody after a Sunday morning stabbing north of Porum.

Muskogee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Kirk said Brian Kyle Jennett, 23, was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Kirk said the stabbing was reported at 11:21 a.m. Sunday on East 223rd Street north of Porum. Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service and Porum Fire Department had arrived before the sheriff's officers arrived, Kirk said.

The victim, Wilbur "Will" Nelson, 62, of Porum, was found with multiple stab wounds to the head, with part of a large kitchen knife lodged in his skull, Kirk said. Nelson was taken by ambulance to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa.

A sheriff"s deputy talked to Nelson and was told that Nelson and Jennett were talking about work-related issues.

Nelson is Jennett's uncle, Kirk said. The incident occurred in a trailer on Nelson's property, Kirk said.

Jennett was found on an adjacent property, Kirk said, adding that Jennett told him that the altercation with his uncle had become violent, and he had picked up the knife in self-defense. Kirk said Jennett was read his Miranda rights, then confessed to stabbing his uncle.