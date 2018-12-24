Is Porvair plc (LON:PRV) A Good Dividend Stock?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Porvair plc (LON:PRV) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 1.0%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Porvair should have a place in your portfolio.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does Porvair fare?

Porvair has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 20%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 23% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 1.2%.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Dividend payments from Porvair have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

Relative to peers, Porvair produces a yield of 1.0%, which is on the low-side for Machinery stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Porvair for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three key factors you should look at:

