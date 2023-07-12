They pose as delivery drivers, utility workers. Police say they're here to steal from you

Local police are urging residents to be on the lookout for strange activity in their neighborhoods or around their homes in the wake of an uptick in burglaries by South American "crime tourists," who often disguise themselves and then quickly burglarize homes.

The crime groups, which are typically made up of men, have been targeting homes throughout the United States for about two years, police agencies nationwide have said. But in 2023, at least 20 homes in New Castle County alone have been burglarized by these groups − two of which occurred this past weekend.

"We've made arrests in several of them, but every time we think we have a group taken care of, another group shows up and we keep getting the burglaries again," said New Castle County Police Cpl. Michael McNasby. "And we're seeing that they're putting a lot of time and effort into surveillance."

Though the groups are typically made up of men from Chile or Colombia, McNasby said there was a group or two last year that had a female lookout or driver. Usually, there will be three to five members in a group.

The groups are sophisticated, McNasby said, and often use CB radios − or the kind truck drivers frequently use to communication − to speak to one another in hopes of avoiding cell phones that could track their location. They will also pose as workers so as not to arouse suspicion as they conduct their surveillance.

A screenshot from a video of a recent New Castle County burglary that police said was committed by South American "crime tourists."

In one case, McNasby said, a suspect posed as a pizza delivery driver and acted like he was delivering food to a person's house. Surveillance video showed him with a DiGiorno Pizza box in hand.

"We've seen them in service or utility vests, a construction vest, and then also just driving through the neighborhood (regularly)," McNasby said. "If we can hone in onto a suspect vehicle, we're usually able to find that suspect vehicle on surveillance earlier that day or that week driving around."

While most of the burglaries occur when residents are not home, the crews have posed several times as delivery drivers or workers to get inside a person's home.

Who's being targeted?

While the burglaries have occurred throughout New Castle County, the "hardest hit" places are the Greenville and Hockessin areas leading into Pennsylvania. The burglars have targeted residences off Kennett Pike and are "bouncing back and forth" between Kennett Square and New Garden Township in Pennsylvania and the neighboring Delaware communities.

Additionally, police said, people of Asian descent are the most frequently targeted. Former New Castle County Police spokesman Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd said last year that some "members of this community are new to the U.S. and don't always report the incidents because of language or cultural barriers."

Eckerd said the burglars know this and take advantage.

"It's not hate for their status or anything like that," he said. "What it is, is that these individuals are more apt not to report it and more apt not to come forward."

The groups − which may report to higher-up crime bosses given how quickly they're replaced if arrested − usually go for small, big-ticket items such as cash or jewelry, or even handbags. McNasby said police typically aren't seeing appliances or televisions stolen.

They also specifically target places where these items are kept, such as bedrooms. McNasby said those areas may be "ransacked" while other areas of the home are left untouched.

These items were stolen from homes in New Castle County early last year, police said. Detectives were searching for their owners.

"It might be beneficial to take that jewelry box and maybe put it in a basement or a different room where they might not look," McNasby said, adding that the break-ins and ransacking occur very quickly.

How do they get in and how can I prevent this?

Though the burglars have distracted homeowners and gotten into their houses that way, typically the groups enter from the back of a home by smashing a sliding door or window. Sometimes, however, they'll even access second-floor windows by bringing a ladder with them.

They often have other tools too, McNasby said.

"They will have pry bars, they will have window punches to punch out a slider − they will go to extreme measures for these burglaries," he said. "If they have a target house, they're going to do everything they can to get into that house."

While McNasby acknowledged this may be disconcerting for residents, he said police urge locals to get cameras for their homes or neighborhoods. Some homeowners associations have started installing license plate readers at the entrance to a neighborhood.

Additionally, residents should never leave money or expensive items in plain view. Lighting around a house can also help, and residents should always lock their doors.

Keeping a detailed list of expensive or insured items such as jewelry is also important, McNasby said. He pointed to a recent burglary where Rolex watches were stolen and later found.

Because the victim had specific details about the watches, New Castle County Police were able to work with law enforcement in Florida, who recovered the items about four days after the Delaware burglary. McNasby also emphasized this case as evidence the crews work quickly to get the items out of town, to either other states where they can be pawned or out of the country to be sold.

"You really gotta lock your house up like Fort Knox these days," McNasby said.

What to do if you notice suspicious activity

New Castle County Police said while the crews thus far have not been violent − in fact, residents who have been home during an attempted burglary have spooked some groups away − anyone who sees suspicious activity should call police.

Additionally, residents who plan to travel away from home for vacation or another reason should ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on their house. County police, like numerous other agencies in Delaware, also offer a service where police will perform property checks for residents who are away.

Residents can call the non-emergency line at 302-573-2800 to request a patrol officer drive by their home.

For additional tips, visit nccpdnews.com/2023/07/07/increase-in-burglaries-being-committed-by-south-american-crime-rings.

