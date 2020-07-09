Poseida Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing proprietary gene engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Poseida from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $224.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 10, 2020 under the symbol "PSTX". The offering is expected to close on July 14, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Poseida has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Securities, Piper Sandler and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on July 9, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary gene engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Modification System, Cas-CLOVER™ site-specific gene editing system and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our wholly-owned portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics.

