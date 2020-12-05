Poseida Therapeutics Provides Update on Phase 1 Trial of P-BCMA-101 at the 2020 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Data from ongoing Phase 1 expansion trial using nanoplasmid demonstrated an improvement in efficacy over standard plasmid and a potentially best-in-class safety profile

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary gene engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today reported results of an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) product candidate in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, during an oral presentation at the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The results show that patients treated with equivalent doses of product manufactured with a modified nanoplasmid process in the expanded Phase 1 trial achieved deeper responses while maintaining a similar safety profile compared to product manufactured with the Company's legacy plasmid.

Poseida Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.)
Poseida Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.)

"Based on the dual benefits of improved efficacy and consistent safety demonstrated with the new nanoplasmid, we are moving forward with this optimized manufacturing method in all of our CAR-T programs," said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Poseida Therapeutics. "Furthermore, using our first-generation plasmid, we saw higher response rates as we escalated to higher dose cohorts not yet reached with the nanoplasmid product. We are currently moving into higher dosing cohorts with the nanoplasmid manufactured P-BCMA-101 product candidate and are optimistic further increases in effectiveness and durability are possible at these higher doses. We expect to finalize our Phase 2 dose in the first quarter of 2021."

The Phase 1 dose escalation trial initially included five cohorts with a product candidate created using a standard plasmid process. The trial was expanded in 2020 to include cohorts utilizing a new nanoplasmid manufacturing process. The nanoplasmid technology allows for a reduction in the plasmid backbone size, enhancing the transposition efficiency during manufacturing and improving the final CAR-T product performance. The expansion part of the trial is also evaluating several novel dosing strategies with 19 patients treated as of the data cutoff with a variety of dosing regimens, including single administration, cyclic dosing, combination with rituximab, and combination with lenalidomide.

Using the new manufacturing process, a dose of 0.75 x 106 cells/kg was administered to eight patients in the initial P-BCMA-101 nanoplasmid expansion cohorts. Patients treated in this cohort and evaluable by International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) criteria (n=6) showed a higher response rate, with an ORR of 67 percent as compared to an ORR of 50 percent for the same dosing cohort using the standard P-BCMA-101 plasmid (n=2). Additionally, as of the cutoff date, three patients achieved deeper responses of either very good partial response (VGPR) or complete response (CR) in the nanoplasmid expansion cohort as compared to no patients reaching a VGPR or CR in the standard plasmid group at the Cohort 1 dose. As of the data cutoff date, two of the three nanoplasmid patients who reached VGPR or CR remained in durable responses at approximately 6 months.

"We observed an excellent efficacy and safety profile with a single dose escalation. There were very low rates of CRS with no ICU admissions for CRS, resulting in a safety profile suggesting this therapy could be delivered to a greater number of patients in a community hospital or outpatient setting," said Caitlin Costello, MD, Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine and member of the Division of Blood and Marrow Transplantation at University of California, San Diego. Dr. Costello is the principal investigator in the study, who presented the data during the ASH meeting.

At the 0.75 x 106 cells/kg dose, cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was seen in just one, or 12.5%, of evaluable Phase 1 nanoplasmid patients (n=8) and neurotoxicity was not seen in any patients, demonstrating the preservation of the product safety profile within the expansion cohort. The Company believes this highly favorable safety profile can be attributed to the gradual expansion of stem cell memory T (Tscm) cells when compared with published data from competitor products comprised of a higher percentage of T effector and other differentiated T cells (2-3 weeks to peak versus 3-7 days for most CAR-T cells). There have been no patient deaths, dose limiting toxicities or unexpected/off-target toxicities related to P-BCMA-101. The most common adverse events were cytopenias and infections generally attributable to lymphodepleting chemotherapy regimens. Based on the safety results, the protocol was amended to allow fully outpatient CAR-T cell administration.

The median patient age was 60, with a median time since diagnosis of approximately five years. Patients were heavily pre-treated, with a median of eight prior lines of therapy (2-18). All patients had received a protease inhibitor or at least one IMid, and nearly all patients had been previously treated with a CD38 monoclonal antibody. Sixty percent of the patients were refractory to all three drug classes, and four patients had previously received an anti-BCMA targeted therapy.

This open label, multicenter Phase 1 study is designed to assess the safety of P-BCMA-101 in subjects with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma and includes multiple exploratory cohorts to evaluate the administration of P-BCMA-101 CAR-T within the framework of moving from the standard plasmid CAR-T product to the nanoplasmid product. The primary objective of this study is to determine the safety and maximum-tolerated dose of P-BCMA-101. Secondary objectives include anti-myeloma effect of P-BCMA-101. Additional information about the Phase 1 clinical study of P-BCMA-101 is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov using identifier: NCT03288493.

About P-BCMA-101
P-BCMA-101 is an autologous CAR-T therapy which is currently being evaluated in an expanded Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma to inform the potentially registrational Phase 2 clinical trial. P-BCMA-101 targets cells that express B cell maturation antigen, or BCMA, which is expressed on essentially all multiple myeloma cells. P-BCMA-101 is engineered with Poseida's non-viral piggyBac® DNA Modification System, resulting in a high percentage of T stem cell memory cells. P-BCMA-101 is composed primarily of Tscm, a very young subset of T cells that are long-lived, self-renewing and multipotent, with the capacity to reconstitute the entire spectrum of T cell subsets, including T effector cells. They also survive for decades, and potentially for entire lifespans, with non-CAR-Tscm cells normally providing lifelong T cell immunity against some infectious agents. P-BCMA-101 received regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) status and orphan drug designation from the FDA. Preliminary results from the Company's ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial suggest that P-BCMA-101 may have improved response rates with a favorable safety profile compared to published results from clinical trials of other CAR-T therapies at similar doses. The Phase 1 study is funded in part by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary gene engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac DNA Modification System, Cas-CLOVER™ site-specific gene editing system and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our wholly-owned portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the clinical data presented, the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates and Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry, the fact that future clinical results could be inconsistent with results observed to date and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poseida-therapeutics-provides-update-on-phase-1-trial-of-p-bcma-101-at-the-2020-american-society-of-hematology-annual-meeting-301186752.html

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • If it takes a miracle for Trump to stay in office, evangelicals like Michele Bachmann are fine with that

    As the inevitability of President Trump’s loss became apparent even to his acolyte Kellyanne Conway in recent days, his supporters increasingly pinned their hopes for a second term on a last-ditch appeal, not to the Supreme Court, but to the one power that can outvote it: God.

  • As first lady, Jill Biden plans to push for debt-free community college

    Dr. Jill Biden has devoted her life to the field of education, and that won’t change when she becomes first lady next month. According to a source close to her, Biden will advocate for debt-free community college. 

  • Most conservatives don't understand purpose of journalism, says founder of website on media bias

    Matthew Sheffield, co-founder of the conservative website NewsBusters, now says most conservatives think journalism's purpose is to wage partisan political warfare, and that has created an ecosystem on the right where truth is increasingly irrelevant.

  • Cargo ship attacked off Yemen under unclear circumstances

    A cargo ship traveling past Yemen in the Gulf of Aden came under attack in unclear circumstances, maritime authorities said Saturday. The Gulf of Aden is a crucial route for global trade and has seen attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi rebels as its civil war rages on. The ship ended up off the small port city of Nishtun in Yemen's far east after coming under attack early Saturday morning, according to an alert from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization that is overseen by Britain's Royal Navy.

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Trump’s top Justice Department liaison banned for reportedly seeking out alleged voter fraud evidence

    Heidi Stirrup loses job at Justice Department after pressuring officials into delivering her evidence of voter fraud, report says

  • Brexit trade deal hangs in the balance as EU makes 10-year fishing demand

    Brexit trade talks reached stalemate on Friday night after the EU was accused of making a "ridiculous" demand for 10 years of unfettered access to Britain's fishing waters as the price of a deal. Boris Johnson paused talks for a "stock take" of whether an agreement can still be salvaged. A senior Government source said: "Their new offer was frankly laughable. They know we can't possibly accept it. It's ridiculous. If they think we will just cave in, they have made a massive miscalculation." Mr Johnson will speak to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, on Saturday in an attempt to break the deadlock. He could also make a personal plea to Emmanuel Macron, the French president, blamed for "destabilising" the talks by making unreasonable demands on fishing and state aid. Mr Macron is under pressure from other EU member states to give ground, with Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, on Friday urging "compromise" from both sides to get the deal over the line.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • Biden officially has enough electoral college votes to win the presidency after California became the latest state to certify its election results

    California's 55 electors put Biden over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, while Trump continues to contest the election in court.

  • White House communications director Alyssa Farah resigns

    Alyssa Farah, the White House communications director, resigned on Thursday.Farah, a former spokeswoman for the conservative House Freedom Caucus, was part of the Trump administration for more than three years, starting as press secretary under Vice President Mike Pence before moving over to the same role at the Defense Department. She became White House communications director in April.Farah, 31, submitted her resignation letter on Thursday, The Washington Post reports, and wrote that being able to work in the White House was "the honor of a lifetime." Farah also said she is "deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure." Farah, whose last day is Friday, plans on launching a consulting firm.More stories from theweek.com 5 scathingly funny cartoons about the NFL's COVID problem 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Is the great stagnation over?

  • Tennessee inmate’s execution put on hold due to COVID-19

    The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday indefinitely postponed the execution of death row inmate Byron Black. Black was convicted by a Nashville court of murdering his girlfriend Angela Clay and her daughters Latoya, 9, and Lakesha, 6, at their home in 1988. Black’s lead attorney, Kelley Henry, filed the petition for a second delay last month after contracting COVID-19 during a visit to a federal prisoner she is representing in Texas.

  • Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan 'unacceptably high'

    Violence in Afghanistan is "unacceptably high" as delayed peace negotiations get underway, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, adding that Washington has asked the warring parties to "stand back and indeed stand down." Pompeo's comments, made in a virtual address to the IISS Manama Dialogue, an annual security conference, came two days after Kabul-backed and Taliban negotiators reached a deal in Doha to proceed with talks on a political settlement to decades of strife. Pompeo noted that he met with the negotiating teams during a Nov. 21 visit to Doha and he said he told both sides that the strife must be reduced.

  • Top Hong Kong politician announces he is living in exile in Denmark and pledges to move to UK

    Former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui has announced he has chosen to go into exile as Beijing intensifies its crackdown on high-profile figures of the former British colony’s pro-democracy movement. Mr Hui, 38, initially fled to Denmark this week where he was joined by his family, but he said he would make his way to the UK to continue his pro-democratic activities. He joins Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong human rights activist now based in London, and a growing diaspora of dissidents who are continuing to advocate for more international pressure on China to allow greater rights and freedoms in the Asian financial hub. “My personal determination is that my exile will not be a migration. My only home is Hong Kong which is why I will not apply for asylum in any country,” said Mr Hui, adding that he would make it his “life mission” to fight for the city’s freedom. “There is no word to explain my pain and it’s hard to hold back tears,” he said as he announced his decision via Facebook. Mr Hui also revealed he had resigned from the opposition Democratic Party of Hong Kong. Last month he was one of 15 legislators who quit the city’s legislative council in protest at Beijing’s decision to oust four colleagues over their political views.

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com 5 scathingly funny cartoons about the NFL's COVID problem 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Is the great stagnation over?

  • Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island

    Bangladesh has started moving Rohingya families from a port near its border with Myanmar, to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal. Some 1,600 refugees were relocated on Friday on naval vessels - despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being coerced. Bhasan Char is a flood-prone island that emerged from the sea just 20 years ago. But Bangladesh's government says some Rohingya must be taken there to ease overcrowding in refugee camps. Two Rohingya being relocated told Reuters their names appeared on lists compiled by government-appointed local leaders without their consent. While, an 18-year-old woman said her husband had put their names on the list thinking it was for food rations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority group which fled Myanmar for Bangladesh, following a military-led crackdown in 2017. The UN has accused Myanmar of having genocidal intent, but the government there says its forces were targeting militants. There are now more than a million Rohingya living in crowded, squalid conditions in Bangladesh's refugee camps, where they're at risk of getting diseases.

  • UN rights chief laments worsening situation in Belarus

    The United Nations' human rights chief lamented a deteriorating situation in Belarus and said Friday that reported beatings of protesters by security forces may in some cases amount to torture. Michelle Bachelet, the high commissioner for human rights, told the U.N. Human Rights Council there has been no improvement since a September debate about Belarus and “recent weeks have seen continued deterioration, particularly with respect to the right of peaceful assembly.”

  • Jerusalem church suffers damage in arson near Garden of Gethsemane

    Israeli police on Friday arrested a man for trying to set fire to an east Jerusalem church by the Garden of Gethsemane, the site revered by Christians as the place where Jesus prayed before he was crucified. The 49-year-old Israeli suspect poured flammable liquid inside the Church of All Nations, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. The man then set it alight, a separate police statement said, before the church guard detained him.

  • How a blow to Australian wine shows tensions with China

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

  • Trump ousts nonpartisan Pentagon advisory board, installs Corey Lewandowski and other loyalists

    President Trump's Pentagon purge isn't over yet.Since losing the 2020 election, Trump has systematically ousted top Defense Department officials and replaced them with people more favorable to him. That removal operation even extended to the typically nonpartisan Pentagon Defense Business Board on Friday, where the White House fired nine members and installed Trump allies in their place.On Friday, nine members of the board received a "form letter" telling them their "membership on the Defense Business Board has expired or is coming to an end, its now-ousted chair Michael Bayer tells Politico. Bayer said he was "surprised" the White House would make this kind of "11th-hour move" regarding an advisory board with a "record of nonpartisan support." "This kind of a move really will weigh heavily on people on the future and their willingness to serve on these outside advisory boards if they're going to be subjected to political loyalty tests," Bayer added.In the members' place, the White House installed a collection of loyalists, including Trump's 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Also installed was David Bossie who, along with Lewandowski, was among Trump allies who've been challenging the 2020 election results.Trump also recently nominated Scott O'Grady, another loyalist, to a top Pentagon spot. O'Grady, along with freshly pardoned former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, shared a wild petition on Twitter that compels Trump to "declare limited martial law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" and hold a new presidential election.After the election, Trump removed former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the top official overseeing the Defeat ISIS Task Force, and members of the Defense Policy Board, including former secretaries of state Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright.More stories from theweek.com 5 scathingly funny cartoons about the NFL's COVID problem 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Is the great stagnation over?