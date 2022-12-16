Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Poseidon Nickel Limited's (ASX:POS) future prospects. Poseidon Nickel Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of mineral properties in Australia. On 30 June 2022, the AU$116m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$12m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Poseidon Nickel's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Poseidon Nickel, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$60m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 89% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Poseidon Nickel given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Poseidon Nickel currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

