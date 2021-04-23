Posh properties: Looking for a golf course-sized estate in KCK? This one comes with an airstrip

Tammy Ljungblad
·3 min read
An 82-acre estate in Wyandotte County featuring its own private airplane hangar and a landing strip is on the market for a cool $2.7 million.

It was once the home of a well-known family doctor and longtime coroner in the county.

The estate, at 5300 N. 123rd St., is surrounded by rolling hills and a treed expanse, about 22 miles west of downtown Kansas City.

Built in 1989 for Alan and Phylis Hancock, the 6,850-square-foot home features a great room with vaulted ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. It offers “main-floor” living, with four bedrooms and three full and two half-bathrooms, a laundry room and large entertaining space.

A lower level walk-out basement features a large stone fireplace, a full kitchen and a wet bar. The area opens to a deck and swimming pool.

“We called the lower level our party room,” said Phylis Hancock, who shared the home with her late husband for over 30 years. “The whole family enjoyed the property tremendously. It’s a lovely piece of ground, and I hope someone else will enjoy it as much as we have.”

“It’s like walking into the ‘80s,” said Stephanie Clapp, the listing agent with Reece-Nichols. “The lower level features teal colored floors and was decorated in pink and teal palm tree, Hawaiian decor,” she said.

“It will need some updating,” she added. “It is a beautiful piece of property.”

The listing also includes a walk-in safe encased in concrete, several office areas, as well as a storage space under the garage. The home sits on 3 acres, but the property for sale includes an additional 79 acres, which was leased to a cattle operation.

With its proximity to Kansas Speedway and Village West, Clapp said the property may be of interest to developers, perhaps turning it into a golf course and clubhouse. The estate is being marketed more for the land than the house.

According to his obituary, in the 1960s and 1970s, Alan Hancock was a captain and medical doctor in the Air Force Reserve, and then a longtime family physician in Wyandotte County.

Beginning in 1966, Hancock also worked as a coroner in Wyandotte County. He was also an FAA designated aviation medical examiner as well as Wyandotte County deputy sheriff and a ham radio operator.

He died at the age of 84 on April 17, 2020.

“Alan enjoyed life and he enjoyed his coroner’s work and solving the mysteries,” his wife said.

The property holds special meaning to the family, though Phylis Hancock has downsized but still lives in the county.

One of her granddaughters recently held her wedding on the property.

“One of the reasons we bought the property was that there was enough room for a landing strip,” said Phylis Hancock, 85, who said her husband flew a Maule airplane, which was capable of short takeoffs and landings. “He built a hangar on the property for the plane,” she added.

The couple purchased the property after being bought out of their previous residence to make way for the Kansas Speedway. “I wanted more land,” she said.

