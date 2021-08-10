Poshmark Earnings: Apple’s IDFA Conundrum, Growth and Expansion

Adriana Lee
·5 min read

Poshmark managed to grow its social resale marketplace, beating analysts’ estimates as well as its own guidance for the quarter. But the business, impacted by changes to the iPhone platform, showed a steep decline in adjusted earnings.

Poshmark pulled in net revenues of $81.8 million over the second quarter ending in June, edging out expectations of $80.3 million as well as the company’s guidance, which ranged between $79 million and $81 million.

More from WWD

While the company’s numbers show continuing growth, it’s coming in at a slower pace. Revenue and GMV grew at 22 percent and 25 percent, respectively, over the same period last year. In the first quarter, the year-over-year increase showed 42 percent in revenue and 43 percent in GMV.

Meanwhile, Poshmark posted a loss per share of $0.04, or $2.9 million, versus 61 cents in the second quarter of last year, and adjusted earnings came in at $6.1 million with margins of 7.4 percent, a decrease compared to $23.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Shares dropped 5.6 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday on the news.

The numbers tell a complex tale, surely especially this quarter, as external issues from the broader tech sector influenced the platform — particularly on mobile.

“We were one of the first platforms in e-commerce to bet on mobile,” founder and chief executive officer Manish Chandra told WWD, explaining that the business started out as an iPhone app alone before eventually expanding into a website.

Still a mobile-first enterprise, it’s subject to changes enacted by smartphone platform providers, specifically Apple and its “IDFA” privacy updates. Earlier this year, the iPhone maker issued updates that hamper tracking by digital marketers by requiring them to get permission from users to gather data.

According to Anan Kashyap, the company’s outgoing chief financial officer, digital marketing spend soared, with “$32 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 179 percent increase from $11 million in second quarter of 2020,” he said on the earnings call Tuesday.

The reason: IDFA.

“During the second quarter, similar to others who use digital marketing, we began to see the impact of IDFA, which effectively increased the cost of mobile advertising due to less efficacy when running targeted marketing programs,” he explained. “Because our marketing mix is highly diversified and adaptable, we justify focusing on strong ROI user acquisition channels as well as investing [in] upper funnel strategies, such as TV and influence of partnerships to counter the effects of IDFA.”

The increase in marketing costs drove a decrease in profitability, Kashyap explained.

“We delivered adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization], which excludes stock-based compensation, of $6.1 million, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 7.4 percent — up from 5.2 percent in Q1 — compared to $23.7 million and 35.4 percent margin in the second quarter of 2020,” he said, noting that the second comparison looks particularly hairy, since the company had lowered marketing spend during the first onset of COVID-19.

Of course, external tech partners and platforms can also benefit Poshmark. For instance, the company released its Poshmark Mini in July on Snapchat, extending the marketplace and its Posh Party shopping events to a new audience.

“One of the stats we can share is that 77 percent of the daily actives on that, on the Poshmark [Mini] are Gen Z. And so it just is another foray to engage with younger audiences, and audiences wherever they are emerging on the platform,” Chandra continued in his remarks to WWD. “They are driving, in many ways, the future of shopping, but also the future of resale.”

The resale narrative matters, as Poshmark’s marketplace of secondhand fashion allows the company to tap into a major theme for, especially, younger consumers.

Other areas that play into its growth strategy are its “inventory light” model — whose adaptability offers the sort of flexibility that can withstand pandemic-driven fluctuations, according to Chandra — as well as its focus on innovation and platform development. These include a growing array of video features and selling or shopping tools.

Poshmark recently rolled out Style Tags to personalize listings and enhance searchability and discovery, a pricing recommendation feature for sellers, buyer alerts and bulk listing actions so high-volume sellers can share or manage quantities of listings at once.

The company’s more literal expansion efforts are also crucial. On the category front, Poshmark launched Art & Design as sub-categories within the Home department, joining Pets and Beauty and Wellness, beyond the fashion category.

Geographically, it expanded its footprint with a launch in Australia earlier this year, and it’s preparing to launch in India by the end of the current quarter.

Toward that end, the company just hired two new executives, one to lead its entry into the India market and another to head Poshmark’s international growth across the board. Other internal shifts will see Kapil Agrawal, vice president of finance at Poshmark, take over for Kashyap as interim CFO, while the board welcomes new member Ebony Beckwith, chief philanthropy officer at Salesforce and CEO of its Salesforce Foundation.

While the global expansion can certainly deliver more active buyers to the platform, it also comes with some caveats, especially when it comes to the company’s advertising spend.

“If you look at some of the newer markets, there is going to be a bit more investment, ahead of revenue,” said Kashyap, who added that the company’s markets in Canada, where it has operated since 2019, and the U.S., where it launched, are obviously more mature. “[But] in Australia and India, the investment is a little bit healthier.”

How much healthier remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the next earnings report will cover the third quarter, which includes back-to-school sales that would normally be considered a key sales period under other circumstances. But there’s plenty of uncertainty this year, with the Delta-fueled resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

Chandra believes Poshmark can withstand it. “Demand is dynamic,” he said. “And that ultimately, is the true north by which we drive, and if the last 18 months have taught us anything, it’s to be adaptable and flexible, and continue to invest in that adaptability and flexibility.”

Poshmark issued third-quarter guidance with revenue somewhere between $81 million and $83 million, towing the $82.1 million consensus estimate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Albertsons Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) jumped 17% on Tuesday after the grocer announced a key hiring.  So what Sharon McCollam will become Albertsons' president and chief financial officer on Sep.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • The Las Vegas Strip Is Changing Before Our Eyes

    A major REIT acquisition will put most of the Las Vegas Strip's real estate under the control of one company.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Have a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2040

    Let's give credit where it's due: Only a handful of companies have a market cap above $1 trillion. Two that come to mind are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). As of this writing, the former has a market cap of $117.6 billion, and the latter stands at $193.2 billion.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Velodyne Stock Could More Than Triple From Here, Says Oppenheimer

    Wall Street analysts often tell investors to shut out near-term noise and focus on a stock’s long-term prospects instead. It’s a piece of advice reiterated by Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch following Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) latest quarterly results. “While VLDR's 2Q21 results were below expectations,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe the company continues to progress on setting the foundation of long-term growth and technology leadership.” Revenue in the quarter hit $13.6 million, not only down b

  • Wells Fargo names Steven Black chairman

    Black has over four decades of financial services experience and has served as co-chief executive officer of private equity firm Bregal Investments since 2012. "Chuck (Noski) stepped into the chairman role at an important inflection point for the company — both in terms of our ongoing work to improve our controls and governance and in the early days of what became an unprecedented global pandemic," Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said. The board change comes as Scharf, who took the helm in September 2019, battles to turn the bank around after two other bosses failed to do so, and the bank had to spend billions of dollars on litigation and remediation following a wave of sales practice scandals.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Plug Power Stock

    Plug Power (PLUG) might have reported a steeper loss than expected in its latest quarterly report, but Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch chose to focus on the hydrogen fuel cell maker’s top-line beat and raise instead. “With PLUG delivering upside to 2Q21 revenue expectations and raising 2021 revenue guidance, we believe the company is making sound decisions as it lays the foundation for growth of hydrogen as a transportation fuel,” the analyst said. PLUG generated sales of $124.56 million in Q2, $13.35