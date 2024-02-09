Positions paying up to $150K available at new Kentucky Buc-ee’s. Here’s how to apply

A new Buc-ee’s location is set to open in Smiths Grove this summer, and you can apply now to open positions paying up to $150,000 per year.

“We’re really looking forward to getting that second location in Kentucky up and going,” Buc-ee’s operations director Josh Smith told the Herald-Leader recently.

The construction timeline may change and depends on weather and potential delays, Smith said, but Buc-ee’s officials hope to open in the mid-summer. The ground breaking will take place June 5, the Herald-Leader previously reported.

The location will have a 53,000-square-foot store, 120 gas pumps and approximately 445 parking spaces, Smith said. Buc-ee’s stores are known for their barbecue, gas prices and clean restrooms. The first Buc-ee’s location in Kentucky opened in Richmond in April 2022.

The Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s site will also have a historical touch in the form of an old barn that will stay on the property for visitors to explore.

“It’s got some unique character,” Smith said.

Buc-ee’s staff are constantly scouting for new potential store locations, the official noted.

“We’re always looking to expand our footprint, especially in Kentucky,” Smith continued.

The Smiths Grove location will have somewhere between 200 and 250 full-time employees, as well as a few part-time workers. Here’s what to know about applying.

Working at Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s officials will hire for positions like cashiers, food service workers, warehouse and maintenance employees and gift associates.

Base pay starts at $18 an hour for employees in the cashier, gift department, warehouse and maintenance departments, Smith said. The wage for food service workers is $21 per hour.

Job listings for managerial positions, including assistant deli/food service manager, assistant general manager, deli/food service manager, grocery manager, janitorial/cleaning and maintenance manager and night manager have been posted online for the Smiths Grove location.

Here’s what the managerial positions pay, according to the Buc-ee’s website:

$33 per hour for the assistant deli/food service manager

$100,000 per year for assistant general manager

$150,000 per year for deli/food service manager

$31 per hour for grocery manager

$25 per hour for janitorial/cleaning and maintenance manager

$31 per hour for night manager

How big was the Richmond Buc-ee’s opening? City manager has been 3 times for beef jerky

Buc-ee’s officials will hold a mass hiring event at a conference center in the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green sometime before the store opens, potentially in May, Smith said, though the date will depend on construction progress. Prior to the event, applicants will be phone screened.

A background in food service would be beneficial for that department, Smith said, but prior experience is not required for the nonmanagerial roles.

“What we’re really looking for is someone that’s willing to work hard, show up to work on time and just be adaptable and take training on and become a great employee,” Smith said. “We’ll train you to do whatever it is that we offer you position-wise, we just want the people to have the fire in the belly and the drive to do good.”

You can apply online to work at Buc-ee’s for the Smiths Grove location and other stores.

Do you have a question about employment in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.