Positive COVID Tests Force Millburn To Go Remote

MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn School District Superintendent Christine Burton announced Sunday night that the district — which originally planned to return in person for half days this week — will have remote learning days due to staff and students who either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to those who did.

The district will start with a half-day virtual schedule for Monday and Tuesday, and be all-day virtual for the rest of the week, she said. The letter is below and on the district website.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey right now, 17 hospital emergency rooms are on "divert status" due either to patient volume or staff being out sick, up from four at the end of last week.

Nearby, the Cranford schools also announced a remote schedule on Sunday night, and Maplewood schools will be remote all week.



Burton Wrote:

Dear Millburn Parents/Guardians:

Due to the overwhelming numbers of absenteeism of staff and students who have tested positive or have a close positive family member, we will need to go to a virtual schedule this week.

We will be following a half-day virtual schedule for students on Monday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 4.

Your student’s teacher(s) will send a link to their Google Classroom (Grades 2-12) or Seesaw (Grades K-1) to the student or parent email.

Pre-K teachers will be reaching out to students through the parent email for their login information as well.

Virtual learning will not be accessible outside of the United States.

Please be reminded that virtual learning protocols are to be followed. Students are expected to be dressed appropriately and in an environment conducive to learning.

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, JANUARY 5, 6, & 7:

The district will follow a full-day virtual schedule. The full-day virtual schedule will be sent to you on Tuesday by your school principal.

We will assess the staffing and student absenteeism during the week, and alert you of any schedule changes for next week..

Please contact your building principal with any further questions regarding the virtual schedule.

