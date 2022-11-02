Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But that doesn't alter the fact that returns have lagged the market over the last year. Indeed, shareholders received returns of 24% whereas the market is down , returning (-24%) over the last year.

The recent uptick of 7.6% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the AZZ share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

With a low yield of 1.7% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. AZZ managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on AZZ

A Different Perspective

The total return of 24% received by AZZ shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -22%. Unfortunately, last year's performance is a deterioration of an already poor long term track record, given the loss of 0.8% per year over the last five years. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - AZZ has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

