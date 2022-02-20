Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) shareholders a favorable return over the last five years

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR), since the last five years saw the share price fall 25%.

While the last five years has been tough for Ark Restaurants shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Ark Restaurants moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 6.6% per year is viewed as evidence that Ark Restaurants is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Ark Restaurants' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Ark Restaurants shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 15%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ark Restaurants has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 1.6% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ark Restaurants better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Ark Restaurants is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

