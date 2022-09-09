Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 31%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 7.7%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 20% in three years. But it's up 9.8% in the last week. We would posit that the recently released financial results have driven this rise, so you might want to check the latest numbers in our full company report.

The recent uptick of 9.8% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Bakkavor Group share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 9.0%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Bakkavor Group's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Bakkavor Group the TSR over the last 1 year was -27%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Bakkavor Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 27%, including dividends. The market shed around 7.7%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 4% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bakkavor Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bakkavor Group you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

