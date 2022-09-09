Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 31%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 7.7%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 20% in three years. But it's up 9.8% in the last week. We would posit that the recently released financial results have driven this rise, so you might want to check the latest numbers in our full company report.

The recent uptick of 9.8% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

View our latest analysis for Bakkavor Group

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Bakkavor Group share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 9.0%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Bakkavor Group's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Bakkavor Group the TSR over the last 1 year was -27%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Bakkavor Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 27%, including dividends. The market shed around 7.7%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 4% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bakkavor Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bakkavor Group you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Slumping U.S. stock market technical indicators flash warning sign

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Indicators that investors use to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market have taken a turn for the worse, fueling worries that the benchmark index may revisit its mid-June bear market low. The S&P 500 is down 7% since mid-August following a sharp summer rally, battered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates higher than previously anticipated in its fight to bring down consumer prices from their 40-year highs. "I had to downgrade the market technically, given how severe the decline has been over the last three weeks," said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • The No-Brainer Crypto That Some Billionaires Could Regret Not Buying

    Some of the top billionaires in the world may not be bullish on Bitcoin now, but they might regret that decision later.

  • 3 REITs With The Highest Total Returns Over The Past 5 Years

    When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS). For real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, total returns include appreciation and dividend payments. While some inves

  • Trump's Truth Social steps closer to a financial cliff

    Former president Donald Trump's website Truth Social is barreling toward a financial cliff that could see its main lifeline disappear. A Trump-allied investment company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., asked shareholders this week to approve a one-year extension for its merger with Trump's company while it fends off multiple federal investigations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But at a special meeting Tuesday, the

  • Aerospace Supplier Catches Rare Double Downgrade. It’s Good for Boeing.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag double downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to Sell from Buy, skipping the Hold rating entirely.

  • 3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.

  • 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    Not even a bear market can keep select billionaire investors from piling into these fast-paced companies.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value stocks and go directly to read 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September. Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have raised their dividends for over 50 years […]

  • Rivian Stock Jumps. It Will Make All-Electric Commercial Vehicles With Mercedes.

    FEATURE Rivian Automotive and Mercedes-Benz will partner to build all-electric commercial vehicles. Investors didn’t expect this bit of good news. Mercedes (ticker: MGB.Germany) and Rivian (RIVN) signed a memorandum of understanding for a partnership that will produce commercial electric vehicles for both companies.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Now

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) offer yields that are way above average. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns heaps of hospitals in the U.S. and nine other countries across four continents.

  • Renowned strategist Tom Lee says inflation could be ‘falling far faster than expected’ — here's the 1 left-for-dead sector to bet on if that holds true

    It’s time to consider this contrarian play.