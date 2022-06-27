Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. By comparison, an individual stock is unlikely to match market returns - and could well fall short. For example, that's what happened with Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) over the last year - it's share price is down 24% versus a market decline of 17%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 11% in the last three years. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 26%. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 15% in the same timeframe.

The recent uptick of 7.8% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for Medical Properties Trust

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Medical Properties Trust share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 100%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Medical Properties Trust's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that Medical Properties Trust has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Medical Properties Trust will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Medical Properties Trust, it has a TSR of -20% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Medical Properties Trust shareholders did even worse, losing 20% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Medical Properties Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 6 warning signs for Medical Properties Trust (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Cheap Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy and Forget

    Sometimes, the smart-money move is to dive in on a dip and leave your stocks alone for a decade or more.

  • Gas Jumps as Europe Struggles to Fill Russian Supply Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose as Russia’s deep supply cuts are slowing the pace of refilling storage sites, threatening to fall short of the levels required to keep homes warm in the coming winter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyA $2 Trillion Fr

  • War-damaged Russian weapons on display in Poland

    A display of war-damaged Russian weapons in downtown Warsaw serves as a reminder of the horrors of the war in Ukraine but also that Russia's aggression can be defeated, officials said Monday. Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar and the head of Poland's prime minister's office, Michal Dworczyk, inaugurated the exhibit in Warsaw’s Castle Square - a symbolic venue that was painstakingly rebuilt after it's destruction during World War II.

  • 11 Big Stocks Boost Dividend Yields By 100% Or More

    If you like S&P 500 dividends, now's your time. Stocks' dividend yields are soaring this year.

  • $3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Take a 10-year outlook and tune out the short-term noise to build a fortune with these top growth stocks.

  • Robert Kiyosaki says that hot inflation will 'wipe out 50% of the US population' — here's what he means by that and how to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' is more bearish than ever.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The stock market hasn't been a happy hunting ground for investors in 2022, but investors willing to look past the volatility could make a fortune if they buy and hold solid companies for a long time. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are three high-flying companies that have made investors significantly richer over the years. Let's look at the reasons why investors looking to retire as millionaires after a decade should consider investing $50,000 in these three names.

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the 2 ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • 5 Unique Stocks That Can Generate Transformational Wealth

    As much as you might hate to hear this, stock market corrections and bear markets are a perfectly normal part of the investing cycle. Including the current bear market decline that the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-focused Nasdaq Composite are navigating their way through, the broader market has dropped by a double-digit percentage, on average, every 1.85 years since the beginning of 1950. Despite corrections being commonplace, the amount of time Wall Street spends in a bull market handily outpaces periods of pessimism.

  • What’s the impact of a Russian debt default? Here’s what to know.

    Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Ever since the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth stock-powered Nasdaq Composite hit their respective record-closing highs, they've tumbled as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. The latter two declines put the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the grip of a bear market for the first time since March 2020. What's more, every big decline in the major U.S. indexes throughout history has served as a stellar buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Mark Cuban says that crypto is ‘going through the lull’ that the early internet saw — here are 3 simple ways cash in on a big bounce

    Do you believe in crypto? Now might be a good time to get in.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    There’s no doubt, the bears have been in control of the market so far this year and the overall trend has been down. That said, last week, stocks were on the comeback trail in what amounted to the best performance across the board since November 2020. Whether that turnaround can be sustained remains to be seen. Even if the bear market resumes, investors will be keen to find stocks that are primed for gains even as the broader markets retreat. That’s the key to success, but turning it will be no

  • Russia faces oil price cap in fresh blow to Kremlin - live updates

    Humiliation for Putin as Russia defaults on foreign debts World is on ‘tipping point’ of permanently high prices FTSE 100 rises 0.6pc as commodity prices rebound Lucy Burton: The TikTok generation’s anti-work movement is dangerous and unrealistic Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Digital World board members get subpoena over Trump's social media deal

    The federal probe is the latest setback to Trump's efforts to take Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG), the creator of social media platform Truth Social, public. TMTG in October agreed to merge with Digital World and was expecting the deal to close by the second half of this year.

  • My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

    In times like these, looking to Warren Buffett -- easily among the greatest of all living investors -- for inspiration can be a great way to keep investing despite those challenges. Buffett's picks are not typically the fastest-growing businesses out there, but their ability to generally make money in good times and in bad make them worthy of consideration in times like these. With that in mind, there is one Warren Buffett stock that stands out as my absolute top to consider buying right now: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B).

  • What happens to the 116-year-old Kellogg name when the company breaks up?

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane shares his thinking on what will happen to the company's iconic name after the business is split up.

  • Crypto Exchanges Hunker Down as Woes Pile Up in India

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s largest digital assets exchanges are bracing for a drawn-out crypto winter — one with some unwelcome local twists. Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowWith token prices plummeting,

  • 3 Cheap Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early

    If you want that gold watch before you're too old to enjoy it, these three stocks can help you get there.