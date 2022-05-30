Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Citigroup (NYSE:C) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 32% in one year, under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 7.8% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for Citigroup

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Citigroup share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 17%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Citigroup managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Citigroup is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Citigroup stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Citigroup, it has a TSR of -30% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 10% in the twelve months, Citigroup shareholders did even worse, losing 30% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Of course Citigroup may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Macy's Stock Soared 29% Last Week: Here's Why It Could Keep Flying Higher

    A better-than-expected earnings report propelled shares higher last week, and they have plenty of upside left.

  • These Stocks Could Pipe a Massive Amount of Passive Income Into Your Portfolio

    There are many ways to start generating some passive income. Investing in dividend stocks is one tried-and-true method. Pipeline stocks are some of the best because they offer high dividend yields and steady growth.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • Amazon Shareholders Approve 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Should Know.

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3, but don't expect to wake up to riches overnight.

  • Warren Buffett bought nearly $5 billion worth of HP shares ⁠— here's why you might want to ride his coattails

    When Buffett buys, the market listens.

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, resolving dispute

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, ending a contract dispute between the two firms, the budget carrier said on Monday. The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus. For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • This 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Help Offset the Sting of High Gas Prices

    Many consumers are feeling pain in their pocketbooks every time they head to a gas station to pump gas. For example, several techniques can help save money at the pump as gas prices rise. One way to do that is by investing in Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns gas stations and other auto-related real estate.

  • Snap's profit warning shocked stock investors this week. Morgan Stanley lays down why more are coming that could drive markets 10% lower

    "It seems inevitable that there was going to be some payback in corporate earnings this year," investment chief Lisa Shalett said.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Market Rebounds

    The Nasdaq Composite index, the bellwether for technology stocks, has fallen nearly 24% year to date. The platform helps healthcare workers communicate with other doctors and patients, research new drugs, host telehealth visits, and grow their careers.

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and investors doubt the market bottom is in

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • Let Dividend King Stocks Lead You to the Promised Land

    Dividend Kings got their honorable title because they've managed to increase their yearly dividend for at least 50 consecutive years. With Dividend Kings, you know you're investing in companies that have stood the test of time. There are many solid companies who had to cut their dividends during those times, including prominent Fortune 500 companies, but Dividend Kings stood tall and weathered the storm.

  • The 2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Technology stocks are having a forgettable 2022, as the 28% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index shows, with investors choosing to dump high-growth, richly valued companies amid surging inflation, geopolitical instability in Europe, and rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two such tech stocks that are worth buying following pullbacks, as they are on track to win big from lucrative trends. Let's look at the reasons why buying these two stocks right now could help set up investors' portfolios for long-term gains.

  • Porch pirates plundering your parcels? You may already have the protection you need

    Before you set up some Home Alone-style booby traps, remember you’ve got other avenues.

  • 3 Cash Cow Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    With inflation sky high and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy in response, 2022 is sure to be one of the more volatile years for the stock market in at least the last decade. Three Motley Fool.com contributors think Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED), and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are cash cows ideally positioned to thrive. The "Snap" that broke the camel's back?

  • Here's Why Alphabet Is Even Cheaper Than It Looks

    Year to date, Alphabet is down nearly 27%, based on fears of a cyclical slowdown in advertising dollars. With pessimism now being extrapolated across the digital advertising space, Alphabet looks quite cheap indeed -- even cheaper than its headline earnings would suggest. Of note, Alphabet's price-to-earnings ratio, based on trailing-12-month earnings, has fallen all the way to 19.4.

  • Pakistan Says It’s Shut Out of Bond Markets With IMF Only Resort

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s government is unable to secure funding from the global bond market and commercial banks, making it even more important to secure an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Artificial intelligence is a massive growth sector, and these companies are harnessing its potential.