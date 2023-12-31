Positive impact of ABJ's local journalism shines in annual community impact report

The power of the local press remains strong even in this digital age of social media and search engines.

As we reflect on 2023, I remain awestruck at the power of the Akron Beacon Journal to compel everything from significant changes in our community to motivating generous acts of kindness or simply sending more customers into stores and restaurants or to volunteer at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

We track these impacts every year to document the importance of local journalism, an industry threatened in every corner of America as more and more readers flock to digital news and social media.

The good news is readers are robustly visiting BeaconJournal.com, which again saw significant subscriber and readership growth in 2023, and our print editions.

Our most significant reporting impacts came from exclusive coverage of an obscure part of the city of Akron's budget, where City Council members were unknowingly waiving their rights to approve any city expenditure of more than $50,000.

And our USA TODAY Ohio network of 21 media sites compelled Gov. Mike DeWine to take action after journalists from across the state collaborated for eight months to investigate the state's youth prison and local detention facilities.

We found situations where kids were injured, guards were attacked and in some cases kids died. There are staffing issues and regular acts of neglect and violence. The day after our project published on Nov. 12, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a panel to come up with solutions to the problems. Democratic legislative leaders have called for an investigation and the Ohio Correctional Institution Inspection Committee has called for hearings to question the director of the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

Our Jan. 7 print edition will feature a special report on how the national USA TODAY Network impacted the nation and local communities.

Here's a summary of what happened in Greater Akron.

Council unaware of mayor's spending

After a March Beacon Journal report, Akron City Council unanimously agreed to stop allowing the mayor to issue city contracts worth $50,000 or more, often without public notification, competitive bidding or council approval.

As reporter Doug Livingston described it, Section 56 in the annual budget gave the mayor the authority to skip council approval and sign millions of dollars in consulting contracts without council notification. The wording appeared in budgets sometime in the 1960s and was not addressed until Livingston's story.

The city then posted 173 contracts worth more than $30 million from 2022, including a $155,000 contract with former Mayor Don Plusquellic, a $35,000 contract for James Hardy, who'd left the city eight months earlier, and $200,000 for outside legal opinions requested by the city's Law Department.

There's not necessarily anything wrong with the spending, but it clearly should not be secret

Signups surge at UA program

Reporter Jennifer Pignolet profiled a local woman finishing her degree at the University of Akron as part of a report on free online certificate and industry credential courses available to students.

We featured a 33-year-old woman who had recently earned a certificate in SAP Fundamentals, a 14-hour course about a software program relevant to her company's work. The courses can help students become more marketable for internships and eventual careers, but few students had taken advantage despite the free price. There are also reasonably priced offerings for alumni and local residents.

Within two weeks, 29 new people signed up for the program. Nobody had signed up the week before the article appeared.

Those are results that make journalists smile.

Enrollment grows, donations flow after story

Some stories spark wonderful acts of kindness.

Reporter Tawney Beans' January report on local residents coping with economic challenges spurred several reactions, including five new client and mentor applicants to the JOBS program. The Showers Family Foundation also stepped forward to financially assist a single mother Beans featured in her coverage.

One of the mother's colleagues said the spotlight of her story helped immensely.

"It…gave her hope that she can do this and that there is people around her that’s supporting her. Not just money ways but just, we are her cheerleaders," she said.

Grace House receives major support

A June story was a follow-up to stories about an end-of-life comfort care house for the homeless and people without caregivers.

Grace House Akron — one of only a handful around the country — granted us access so we could tell the story of their residents' lives and deaths and the gratitude they felt having a place to die besides the street.

After the story, the executive director tallied up the community impact: it was 12 volunteers, $2,500 in Amazon Wish list donations and $45,000, including a $10,000 gift from one donor — all attributed to our readers.

The money includes $25,000 the Burton D. Morgan Foundation awarded Grace House for a community impact award. When asked how Grace House was nominated, the foundation said its staff read the Beacon Journal article and nominated the program.

We appreciate everyone who stepped up to help Grace House.

Hundreds respond to call for rubber worker heirs

People really read Stephanie Warsmith's report on thousands of former Akron rubber workers who were due payments because of a settlement with a company that supplied talc to the rubber companies that contained asbestos.

The February story ran with a searchable list of more than 500 deceased rubber workers whose heirs hadn't yet been located. After the story published, the law firm handling the settlement received nearly 1,100 calls and identified more than 1,600 new rubber worker heirs.

A follow-up story about the huge response led to nearly 300 more calls to the firm. Tom Bevan, one of the attorneys, said the stories have greatly helped in their effort to find heirs who are owed money.

Sextortion story raises awareness

In April, Warsmith wrote about James Woods, a Streetsboro teen who died by suicide after becoming a victim of sextortion, and his parents' efforts to raise awareness about the issue. USA TODAY also published the story.

Afterward, Tamia and Tim Woods, James' parents, received requests for their foundation's tips cards from across the country. Since then, the Woods have given out 20,000 tip cards, spoken at 85 events and helped 20 families with teens who had fallen victim to sextortion.

The Woods were also featured on a HULU documentary about sextortion. Tamia Woods credits the Beacon Journal's story with helping to raise awareness about the issue and about her foundation's work.

"It was a lot of great work that came out of it and helping save additional lives," she said.

Local journalism matters

These are just some of the examples of how our local journalism helps Greater Akron. Reading through these and others notes from our staff reminded me of the good we can accomplish.

We appreciate all of our subscribers who make this work possible. And we urge those who do not support local journalism in some way to consider subscribing or somehow supporting local news.

As you can see here, Akron needs us as much as we need Akron.

Michael Shearer is editor of the Akron Beacon Journal and BeaconJournal.com. He can be reached at 330-996-3750 or mshearer@gannett.com.

