Positive progress: Mullet Festival's return inches closer in Niceville

NICEVILLE — Matt McKinnon of White Hat Productions said there has been some "great progress" in the conversations with city officials on the proposed return of the Mullet Festival since the group was last before the Niceville City Council on Nov. 14.

If everything runs smoothly in the planning process, the Mullet Festival could return by October 2024, the group said at a City Council meeting this week.

Here is what we know.

Parking issues

At the November meeting, one of the biggest issues facing the return of the Mullet Festival was a lack of information on how the parking situation would be addressed.

At the beginning of last month's meeting, Mayor Dan Henkel said the idea of the Mullet Festival grounds being used as parking is a non-starter, so White Hat Productions had devised a solution. In their proposal, the group listed four alternate locations that have the potential to be used.

Northwest Florida State College Baseball Complex: 515 parking spots with 20-50 spots reserved for rideshare.

Collegiate High School at NWFSC: 240 parking spots with 12-24 spots reserved for rideshare.

Parking lot near NWFSC Police Driving Range: 237 spots with 11-20 spots reserved for rideshare.

Niceville High School: 110 spots with 11-15 reserved for rideshare; bus lanes used for rideshare.

In meetings with the transit committee, it was recommended that White Hat Productions use the Emerald Coast Rider system and additional parking locations at Edge Elementary, the Little League Ball Park and the Okaloosa County School District headquarters.

Coming Soon: Okaloosa County, Niceville working on $2M upgrade to Meigs Park for special needs

According to the White Hat Productions plan, rideshare will be encouraged to promote attendee safety. The company will also work with local businesses, churches and schools to provide parking. Each lot will have signage encouraging attendees not to drink and drive.

Land use concerns

The traditional Mullet Festival Grounds are at Twin Oaks Park, on land owned by Eglin Air Force Base.

According to the land use agreement between Niceville and Eglin, for-profit organizations are not allowed to hold events that generate revenue for their company.

To work around this, White Hat Productions does have a 501(c)3 that would allow the group to organize the event; however, city officials will have to work with Eglin officials to obtain a one-time, three-day lease to allow the sale of alcohol at the Mullet Festival.

"I am still exploring that option with Eglin right now," City Manager David Deitch said. "As of right now, the current licenses and leases that we have and will have in the future by the time this event occurs, it would not be allowed to be put on by a for-profit entity."

What is the ask for the city?

At this week's meeting, Councilman Bill Schaetzle brought up the second biggest concern from the Nov. 14 meeting — what White Hat Productions would ask of city officials.

In November, Public Works Director Johnathan Laird told the council that the city did not have the workforce to support the project. Deitch echoed his comments, saying the festival would be a heavy lift for the city.

After White Hat Productions and Deitch conducted meetings over the past month, the only things the production group is asking of the city is for the use of the property and for Deitch's directors to serve on an advisory committee during the planning process.

During the event, there will be limited participation by city employees, with the exception of a "couple" of law enforcement officers.

What's Next?

As the discussion concluded, Schaetzle asked whether the group would be returning in the future to update the council on a monthly basis to update the city on the process of the Mullet Festival revival. Deitch said White Hat Productions will return before the council if needed.

"We would like to get moving on this," McKinnon said. "Every day that goes by, we have some kind of hiccup, we lose artists, and we want to make the announcements and we want to get certain things in place."

